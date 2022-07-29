Dana White slams reports of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather rematch as ‘bulls*it’

The UFC president claimed the multi-million dollar clash is not on the cards

Dana White has described reports of an agreement being reached between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for a rematch as “bulls*it”.

The UFC president dismissed rumours of McGregor returning to boxing – five years after the Dubliner met the undefeated professional boxer at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In August 2017, fans were treated to a spectacle between two of the biggest combat sports stars at the time.

The then-lightweight champion McGregor have a good account of himself, and won the early rounds of the contest.

However, ‘Money’ rallied from behind and eventually stopped ‘The Notorious’ in round ten by TKO.

McGregor and Mayweather had immediately teased a possible rematch but nothing emerged until recently when rumours circulated over the last month that the two stars could meet again in the boxing ring.

But White, discussing the possibility of a rematch at a recent post-fight interview, even sneered at the media outlet reporting the fight was nearly done.

“All bulls*it,” he declared. “Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. The ‘Daily Mirror’ or whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of s**t.”

And when he was asked by a reporter what it would take him to make the fight, the promoter replied: “Dementia”.

Meanwhile, as ‘The Notorious’ who is recovering from the broken leg he suffered last year is currently set for an exhibition with Mikuru Asakura later this year.

However, he continues to pursue a range of business interests across the globe.

This week, Conor McGregor hailed the success of the Black Forge Inn as “remarkable” on its first birthday.

The Crumlin pub has seen an eventful 12 months since opening its doors last summer after the UFC star bought the boozer for almost €2 million in 2019.

After shelling out to buy the Black Forge, the Notorious then spent a further €1m on renovations – which include a medieval style long table branded with his Proper Twelve whiskey logo.

The Black Forge Inn welcomed its first patrons last July and has since become a hotspot for celebrities, including McGregor himself, as well as fans trying to get a glimpse of the main man.

American comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Coolio, Arsenal legend Ian Wright, and X-Factor winner James Arthur have all paid a visit to the Dublin 12 bar.

Arthur even claimed the Black Forge had some of the “best stout” he’d ever tried as he thanked McGregor for the hospitality