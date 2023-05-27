Could Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua finally happen?
Heavyweight showdown could get the go ahead later this year
Tyson Fury claims to have sent Anthony Joshua “a draft contract” for a fight at Wembley Stadium in September.
The fierce British rivals appeared on course to meet each other last year, but discussions broke down.
Joshua has been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, while WBC champion Fury’s proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through in March.
Fury says a clash with Joshua “is a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself”.
Writing on his Instagram page, Fury said: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself.
