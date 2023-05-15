Conor McGregor’s role in Katie Taylor’s homecoming revealed

UFC star confirms he will be at the 3Arena this weekend

Conor McGregor will have an official role in Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight at the 3Arena on Saturday night.

Fight promoters Matchroom Boxing announced tonight that one of his drink companies, Forged Irish Stout, had agreed a sponsorship deal for the historic fight.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn met McGregor in his Dublin pub earlier this spring and later indicated the controversial UFC ex-World champion would be involved as a sponsor.

McGregor had offered to meet the security costs of the ill-dated fight in Croke Park which was ultimately abandoned by Matchroom. But there is a possibility that Matchroom might look at Croke Park again for a September fight depending on how the Taylor fares against Chantelle Cameron at the weekend.

In a tweet on Monday, the Dubliner confirmed that he would be attending the fight and he had 21 tickets to give away for the sell-out show.

During the peak of his UFC career McGregor achieved what Katie is hoping to do on Saturday.

He became a two-weight UFC champion at featherweight in 2015 and then the lightweight champion a year later. He was the first UFC fighter to be champion in two weight divisions simultaneously.

Taylor, already the undisputed and undefeated World lightweight champion, is aiming to become the undisputed super lightweight title holder as well.

Eddie Hearn said he plans to visit McGregor’s Black Forge Pub during his visit to Dublin this week.

“I’m incredibly proud and honoured to support Ireland’s own, the pound for pound GOAT, Katie Taylor! Katie’s fight this weekend in Ireland is going to be one for the books and I’ll be cheering her on,” said McGregor.

Meanwhile, talented Limerick welterweight Paddy Donovan, who is unbeaten in his ten professional fights, has got a late slot on the blockbuster card bringing to seven the number of Irish boxers involved.