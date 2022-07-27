Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather close to agreeing boxing rematch – reports

Irishman set to step back into the boxing ring for a mega-money clash

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are close to agreeing a mega-money deal to stage a rematch in the boxing ring, according to reports in the UK.

Mayweather extended his perfect professional boxing record to 50-0 with a 10th-round stoppage of McGregor in 2017, in a fight that generated tens of millions of dollars for both fighters.

Now there are suggestions that talks are at an advanced stage for a re-match, with McGregor keen for the fight to be a genuine boxing match and not an exhibition event that would not count on Mayweather’s unblemished boxing record.

A source has told The Sun claims that personal terms have already been agreed between the two fighters but there is yet to be an agreement over the number of rounds, with former UFC champion McGregor wanting 10.

The fight is rumoured to be staged 155lbs, which would require McGregor to lose a significant amount of weight and once again, Las Vegas is a likely venue.

A source 'close to Mayweather’s camp' told The Sun: "Connor will only take the fight providing Floyd is willing to put his professional record on the line - so the fight will not be an exhibition, it will be an official fight.

"It will be at 155lb. That's what we know so far. It will be the last time Floyd ever steps in the ring so it is not one to miss.

"The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final show down. And yes records will be at stake.

"He believes it will be the biggest night boxing will have ever seen and has been saying 'People best be ready because it's going to be something spectacular'.

"There are arguments about the rounds at the moment with Connor's team wanting 10 rounds. But the deal and rights are certainly getting there."

Both fighters can expect to earn in excess of $100million if a deal can be struck and it remains to be seen whether the public's appetite for a re-match will still be there as McGregor and Mayweather have been out of the sporting spotlight for some time.