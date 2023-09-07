Chantelle Cameron wants to fight Katie Taylor over 12 rounds

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron during their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in May. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Chantelle Cameron, who meets Katie Taylor in a World championship rematch in Dublin on November 25, has challenged the Bray fighter to extend their fight to 12 three-minute rounds.

Her offer comes in the wake of the announcement that Taylor’s former opponent Amanda Serrano, who is now the undisputed World featherweight champion, will defend three of four belts in a 12x3 clash in Orlando, Florida next month.

Traditionally in women’s pro boxing there are 10 two-minute rounds in championship fights.

Serrano challenged Taylor to have their famous 2022 World title in Madison Square Garden over 12 three-minute rounds, as is the case with male title fights.

The contract for the Madison Square Garden fight had already been signed when Serrano made her offer at a press conference in London. Essentially it was a non-starter, and it is unlikely that Cameron’s challenge will gain any leverage either.

The Taylor-Cameron rematch has already been officially announced which almost certainly means the fight contract has been signed and it is most unlikely that it will be revisited.

The Cameron camp have been complaining that the rematch is back in the 3Arena even though Northampton fighter won the first duel on a majority decision in May.

They are also bemoaning the fact that Taylor refused to entertain their offer to have the fight in the lightweight rather than the super lightweight category.

Had Taylor accepted their offer her four lightweight World belts would have been up for grabs in the rematch.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has acknowledged that Taylor was adamant she wanted a chance to avenge her only professional career at super lightweight.

There is another impediment to having three-minute rounds in women’s championship boxing.

The World Boxing Council will not sanction the longer fights. WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said his organisation would not change its stance until ‘there is clear medical clearance to do any changes’.

Both Taylor and Cameron hold WBC world belts, as does Serrano. But she is not defending the WBC featherweight belt in her 12x3 unification bout against Danila Ramon on October 27. Instead she defends her WBA, IBA and WBO featherweight titles.

Nonetheless, it is a historic fight as it will be the first women’s unified championship fight ever fought under the same rules as the men. It is the first time since 2007 that women fighters could be in the ring just as long as their male counterparts.

In her tweet Cameron said: “Throwing it out there after seeing that announcement Serrano v Ramos fighting 12x3 minute rounds. I say me V KT should follow that and fight three-minute rounds for the rematch. Spice it up a little.”

Amanda Serrano reacted tweeting: “I tried hun & she didn’t want it. Not all are cut out for the task, Good luck.”