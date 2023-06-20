Chance of last-minute deal in amateur boxing row comes to an abrupt end

Dispute rumbles on after war of words

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association will decide in October whether to sever their links with the IBA and link up with World Boxing. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Any remote prospect of a last-minute settlement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) has disappeared in a bitter war of words.

Two days before the IOC formally vote on a recommendation from its Executive Board (EB) to withdraw its recognition of the IBA, the Board issued a stringing rebuke of IBA President Umar Kremlev.

The Russian official ruffled the normally serene world of IOC officialdom when in a speech in Brazil he accused former IOC member and ex-IBA President CK Wu of ‘being a criminal who was killing boxing’ and claimed he ‘should be shot.’

Kremlev also accused IOC President Thomas Bach and its sports director Kit McConnell of joining forces with Wu to help destroy boxing.

In a strongly worded statement the EB condemned what they described as the ‘violent and threatening language’ used by Kremlev.

“Incitement of hatred and derogatory language against individuals working for the IOC, who are simply carrying out their professional roles, and against the IOC as an organisation, is simply unacceptable. Making accusations against them that they are “covering up crimes” is highly defamatory.

“Furthermore, calling for an individual formerly linked to the IOC to be “shot” is language that has no place in sport or in any normal civilised debate. The IOC reserves all its legal rights,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, it was also announced today that the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had dismissed the IBA’s appeal against the IOC Executive Board’s recommendation for the withdrawal of its recognition. This clears the way for IOC members to rubber stamp the recommendation during a specially-convened remote session on Thursday.

Concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance resulted in the IOC temporarily suspending recognition of the IBA in 2019.

The beleaguered IBA fired their general-secretary/CEO George Yerolimpos over the weekend. He is the second CEO to depart in the space of 11 months.

Meanwhile, Boxing USA has disputed a claim made by an anonymous IBA official that a member of the USA Board of Directors, Elise Seignolle, resigned from her position as an independent director of the IBA because she was ineligible in the wake of the decision by USA Boxing to terminate its 77-year membership of the IBA.

“Elise resigned before USA Boxing terminated its membership,” said USA Boxing CEO Mike McAtee in a letter to members. In an email to the IBA Board of Directors, she stated “… as voiced several times over the past months, I have great concerns regarding the ways of working currently in place. I have requested important information over the course of the past months without success…, … since August 2022 I have faced a lot of resistance… and…due to the misalignment between my expectations and the reality, I am forced to resign my position…”

Representatives of the new World Boxing organisation will be present at the European Games, which began in Poland today, where they will host a serious of fringe meetings with national boxing federations that have expressed an interest in joining World Boxing.

According to a statement from World Boxing, the organisation is processing a series of membership applications from national federations and has experienced a significant increase in enquiries following the recent decision of the Executive Board of the IOC to withdraw recognition of the IBA.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association will decide in October whether to sever their links with the IBA and link up with World Boxing. The 12-strong Irish boxing squad flew to Poland today for the European leg of the Olympic qualification tournament being run by an IOC taskforce. The draw is on Thursday with the action in the ring staring on Friday.