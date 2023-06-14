Amy Broadhurst closing in on Olympic dream

Paris 2024 the goal for Broadhurst

An invitation to spar with Katie Taylor in the US proved huge for Amy Broadhurst

Small wonder that ever since she was a small girl growing up on the Muirhevnamor estate in Dundalk, Amy Broadhurst dreamed about boxing at the Olympic Games.

Dad Tony and her three older brothers – Paul, Tony Jr and Stephen – were all immersed in the sport. She simply copied them.

From the time she first practiced her footwork in a mirror taken off the wall in the front room, she looked a class apart.

Her prodigious talent was such that after being crowned Olympic champion in 2012, Katie Taylor paid a surprise visit to Broadhurst’s school in Dundalk, Coláiste Rís, to congratulate Amy on becoming a European junior champion.

But her pathway to becoming an Olympian has been anything but straightforward. Even though she celebrated her 27th birthday on St Patrick’s Day, her first attempt to qualify for the Olympics comes later this month at the European Games in Poland.

It was Broadhurst’s misfortune that her optimum boxing weight is around 60kg, which also happens to be the lightweight division in which Taylor and Kellie Harrington have both won Olympic gold.

As recently as early last year, Broadhurst’s career was in such a rut she seriously contemplated switching allegiance to England (she qualifies as her dad was born in Slough).

But a surprise invitation from Taylor to spar with her in the US prior to the Bray fighter’s world title bout against Amanda Serrano (both Serrano and Broadhurst are southpaw fighters) changed the trajectory of her career.

Within six months of spending a couple of weeks in Taylor’s company at her base in Connecticut, Broadhurst had captured world, European – where she won boxer of the tournament – and Commonwealth titles in the 63kg light welterweight division.

The $100,000 (€93,000) prize money she picked up for winning the gold medal at the World Championships in Istanbul helped her buy her first house in Dundalk, but the Olympic dream was still complicated because there isn’t a light welterweight category for women in Paris.

Moving back down to 60kg was not really an option once Tokyo Games lightweight champion Harrington indicated she was planning to defend her title. So, Broadhurst had to move up to the 66kg welterweight division.

Previously, the uncertainty over her career had impacted on her mental health. She became anxious and there were times while training in the High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown that she wasn’t 100 per cent sure she wanted to be there.

Through the High Performance programme she got access to a sports psychologist. “I still speak to him,” she says. “He is brilliant. And he is just a phone call away if I need him.”

Prior to the Elite Irish Championships in January, where she was boxing in the new weight division for the first time, those anxieties returned.

In the final she faced Gráinne Walsh, a former European Games bronze medallist. A ‘natural’ welterweight, her career had been blighted by injury.

“I hated the pressure I felt. I’m self-diagnosing here, but I think I had a panic attack in the dressing room. It was horrible. I did 20 seconds of pad work and I couldn’t breathe.

“I won the first round 5-0. My dad (who was in her corner) said afterwards I wasn’t there when I came back in after the round. He could see I wanted out.

“All week I had been dreading the fight rather than looking forward to it. I couldn’t wait to get out of the ring as quickly as possible because I was the favourite.”

Broadhurst lost on a split 3-2 decision.

Everybody was surprised bar her. “It was no shock defeat, Gráinne is a very, very good boxer.”

In hindsight, it was the best possible result for Broadhurst. Suddenly, all the pressure evaporated.

“I took the positives from it. I did an interview afterwards where I said I’m happy I lost. The defeat did me a world of good.”

A couple of weeks later, Broadhurst and Walsh were selected to compete at the Strandja tournament in Sofia. In golfing parlance, it is the fifth Major. Walsh had to withdraw due to a thumb injury and Broadhurst rediscovered her mojo, winning the gold medal at welterweight,

In the semi-final, she beat China’s Yang Liu, who went on to win the gold medal at the World Championships in Delhi, an event which the IABA boycotted due to the dispute with the International Boxing Association.

“Since I have been a young girl, I always wanted to go to the Olympics, and I always said that I wouldn’t give up on that dream.

“If you asked me did I want to win the world (title) three times or go to the Olympics and become Olympic champion, the answer would be to become Olympic champion.”

In the Polish town of Nowy Targ, Broadhurst needs to reach the semi-final of the 66kg division to secure a place in Paris next summer. Her dream is within touching distance.