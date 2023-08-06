Amanda Serrano wins again on undercard of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz clash

Paul beat Diaz in headline fight

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Amanda Serrano beat Heather Hardy in a one-sided contest in Texas, on a night when the contest between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC star Nate Diaz took top billing.

Puerto Rican Serrano was beaten by Ireland’s Katie Taylor in an epic contest in 2022 and while there has been talk of a re-match, that has failed to materialise so far.

Instead, Serrano took on Hardy and sealed comfortable win, with the judges scoring the bout 99-91, 100-90, 100-90 in her favour.

"Heather is a hell of a fighter. She's as tough as they come," she said. "She's as tough as they come. We knew that. Who gets kicked in the face and still wants to fight. So, I love Heather."

Serrano is managed by Jake Paul’s management agency and he took centre stage in the top of the bill fight against Diaz.

He arrived in the arena on a military tank and then dominated the contest against Diaz, who famously had epic battles against Ireland’s Conor McGregor in the UFC cage, who was an interested spectator in the stands.

Diaz did not show the same skills in the boxing ring and was knocked down in the fifth round before Paul was awarded a unanimous points decision.

Paul, who won 97-92, 98-91, 98-91 on the judges scores, has made a $10m offer to Diaz for a fight under MMA rules.

""It was fun and I knew he was trying to take breaks so I would pounce on him when he was doing that,” said Paul.

"We were talking to each other the whole fight.

"When you’re in there with another dog, you can sense it.

"It just makes the sport more fun and this fight was probably the most memorable yet.

"I’m a new fighter. The new team we brought in, the new strength and conditioning---- everything was new and I worked harder this camp. It pushed me to my limits.

"There were moments in the gym where I thought, ‘Damn I don’t even know if I can do this,’ but I just kept on believing in myself and now my gas tank is crazy.

"I could have kept on going. I could have gone 12 rounds and we are just stepping up and up, and after doing it in three years- I’m happy with myself."