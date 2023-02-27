After all the hype, the verdict is in on Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

The judges scored what was at times a scrappy contest 75-74 Paul, 76-73 and 76-73 Fury.

The hype around Tommy Fury's fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia was always likely to be more impressive than the contest in the ring, but those who paid to watch the contest may feel they got what they wanted out of the brawl.

Fury beat Paul by split decision in arguably the most anticipated eight-round contest in boxing history, with the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury getting knocked down by Paul in the eighth round.

Yet that was not enough for the celebrity to beat the professional boxer, who has now won his first seven professional bouts.

With Tyson Fury looking on from ringside, Paul did his best to confirm he was a boxer worthy of respect in the professional ranks.

Yet it was the more experienced ring craftsman who was given the verdict.

"For the past two years this is all that has consumed my life," said an emotional Fury.

"Everybody thought I was running scared but tonight I make my own legacy.

Paul was less than impressed by the judges verdict, as he suggested he won the fight.

The judges scored what was at times a scrappy contest 75-74 Paul, 76-73 and 76-73 Fury.

Defeat ends Paul’s perfect 6-0 record, which included bouts against the likes of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson as well as MMA athletes Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

“I have already won in life, in every single way. I have amazing friends and family,” said Paul.

“This is a humbling experience, but I will get back in the gym and we will be back.”

"All respect to Tommy, he won. Don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses

"I don't know if I agree with the judges, it is what it is but that is the boxing world."

Fury has dedicated his win to his baby daughter and Love Island sweetheart Molly-Mae Hague.

The 23-year-old Love Island star and professional boxer was crowned victorious after fighting YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Paul, 26, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Following the fight, Fury said: “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs, I love you.”

As Fury prepared for his ring walk ahead of the fight, he wore a white boxing robe adorned with his daughter’s name.

Fury, who is the younger brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, welcomed his first child with his reality star partner Hague last month.

As he walked out to the boxing ring, Fury was seen lifting the embroidered area of his robe to his face and kissing his daughter’s name, which was surrounded by diamante blue butterflies.