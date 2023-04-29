Battle for control of international boxing escalates ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Eligible boxers list releases as boxing authorities continue to spar

The International Boxing Association (IBA) have released what they describe as the ‘official list of eligible boxers’ for the European Olympic qualifier which takes place during the European Games in Poland in two months’ time.

However, due to their ongoing dispute with the International Olympic Committee, the IBA has no role in the tournament which will be run under the auspices of the European Olympic Committee.

Earlier this year the IBA announced their own qualification process for the Paris Olympic Games which again had no relevance other than to confuse boxers and antagonize the IOC.

The IBA also continue to threaten technical officials, referees and judges with sanctions if they officiate at the boxing tournament during the European Games.

It is understood, however, the IOC Boxing Unit who are running the tournament have secured a sufficient number of pledges from officials to proceed with it. The Games take place in Krakow-Malopolska, Poland from June 21st to July 2nd.

In a statement the IBA said that with the European Games 2023 set to start in less than two months the organisation ‘in a move to ensure its ranked athletes have a fair chance to compete at the European Games, has realised the official list of eligible boxers based on the internationally recognized IBA ranking system’ for the for the tournament.

“The IBA stresses the importance of a fair selection criteria for the continental event, where IBA rankings reflect the most up-to-date situation in the sport of boxing with the most important events outcome included.

“The IBA fights for a fair chance for every one of its athletes which is a cornerstone of any boxing competition, and we must continue to protect our athletes and National Federation members. We take our duty to do so seriously, as we will not stand to see our athletes efforts and hard-earned competition results ignored.” IBA Secretary General and CEO George Yerolimpos said.

Even though boxers are Russia and Belarus are banned from competing in Poland under their national flag the IBA have included boxers from both countries.

A comment was sought from the IOC on statement.

Of the 12 Irish boxers that the IBA say are eligible only Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Michaela Walsh and Jack Marley will feature in the qualification tournament.

The rest was either injured, lost form or in the case of Kurt Walker turned professional.

Under the rules of the tournament published by the European Olympic Committee each country is eligible to select one boxer in each of the 13 weight divisions being contested. The IBA ranking list will not be used to select boxers.

Meanwhile, In the latest warning to judges and referees the IBA’s development director Chris Roberts reminded them in a letter that officials are "forbidden to participate in an international tournament that is not approved in advance by the IBA".

"IBA fully understand the aspirations of each technical official, and we would never want to restrict those opportunities to be able to operate at the very highest level.

"That said, we must protect our own interest in ensuring that we maintain those current high standards of supporting our athletes and the organisation,” wrote Roberts.

In a social media post the President of the Dutch Boxing Federation Boris Van der Vorst, who is a key figure in a new federation called World Boxing which was recently established, described the IBA statement as ‘unacceptable’ He added ‘it is time to leave the corrupting and authoritarian regime behind.”

USA Boxing had already left the IBA and will formally apply to join World Boxing next week.

Meanwhile, the Irish squad which will be travelling to Krakow in June completed a training camp in Germany earlier this week and are now heading to the Czech Republic for a multi-nation tournament which begins on Wednesday.

It is understood the squad is: Daina Moorehouse (fly), Jennifer Lehane (bantam), Michaela Walsh (feather), Kellie Harrington (light), Amy Broadhurst (welter), Aoife O’Rourke (middle), Sean Mari (fly), Jude Gallagher (feather), Dean Clancy (light welter), Dean Walsh (light middle), Kelyn Cassidy (light heavy), Jack Marley (heavy).