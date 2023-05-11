Wild Youth singer says Ireland wasn’t given a chance at Eurovision qualification

“We did everything we could. Michael Kealy [RTE’s Eurovision Head of Delegation] was amazing,” he wrote. “But the truth is they never give Ireland a chance, sorry if we let you down. We tried our best.”

Wild Youth lead singer Conor O’Donohoe said the band “tried our best”, after they crashed out of the Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday night.

The four-piece failed to make it through to the Grand Final, despite delivering a strong performance and getting a rapturous response from the crowd.

Ireland has now not qualified for the Grand Final since 2018.

In a now deleted Instagram post, O’Donohoe shared his disappointment with fans.

Wild Youth's Conor O'Donohoe — © Getty Images

“We did everything we could. Michael Kealy [RTE’s Eurovision Head of Delegation] was amazing,” he wrote. “But the truth is they never give Ireland a chance, sorry if we let you down. We tried our best.”

Earlier this week the band had said they would be hugely disappointed if they failed to make it through, and that they had “given it their all”.

Wild Youth took to the stage of the M&S Arena in Liverpool’s Albert Dock to perform song We Are One.

The competition in the first semi-final was stiff and fans had dubbed it the semi-final of death.

Wild Youthn performing at the Eurovision semi-final — © PA

The acts to make it through were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia, and Norway.

RTE’s Eurovision boss Michael Kealy said; “We are extremely proud of Wild Youth — they put on a brilliant performance and were fantastic representatives for Ireland.”

Outside of the venue Irish Eurovision fans expressed their frustration with the result.

Kevin Wilson, originally from Kilkenny and now living in London, believes it’s time for Ireland to change their selection process.

“I really liked the song. It was just a shame that they didn’t get the qualification. It is disappointing as a fan because you want your country to do well and get to the final.

Kaarija from Finland — © PA

“The issue is that Ireland doesn’t have the same commitment to the Eurovision as other countries like the Scandinavian countries. If you look at Sweden and Finland, they have pretty intense national selection processes... Ireland doesn’t.”

Neil Farren from Dundalk, who works for Eurovision news site Eurovoix, said he found the result extremely disappointing.

“I am frustrated with how RTE treats the contest,” he said. “They don’t see it for what it is — a chance to promote Irish music to an audience of 200m people. There is so much good music and talent we are not showcasing.”

Eurovision fan Charlie Waters suggested bringing back one of our more successful past acts.

“It was a really strong semi-final, but sadly, it didn’t work out. Send Jedward for a third time — third time is a charm,” he said.

Cian O’Mahony from Cork said the performance was strong, but the song itself was generic.

“It got a great reception in the arena… I don’t know where we are going wrong. I feel like we are writing songs for Eurovision when it should just be great songs that happen to go to Eurovision.”

Sweden and Finland, both contenders to win the overall contest, provoked the strongest reactions from the crowd.

“Watching Loreen (Sweden) perform was like watching art,” Eurovision superfan and co-host of podcast Eirevision Conor Devlin said.

Kaarija from Finland performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool — © REUTERS

Meanwhile, Catherine Tate has been announced as the UK’s spokeswoman for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 53 year old actress and comedian will deliver the results of the country’s national jury live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

It will be the first time a UK spokesperson has announced the scores from the same location as the contest itself.

She said: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant.”

In taking up the role, Tate follows in the footsteps of AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Cheryl Baker and Katrina Leskanich from Katrina And The Waves among others.

The announcement comes after the contest began in earnest on Tuesday night with the first of the two live semi-finals.

Ireland has participated in Eurovision more than 50 times and has a record seven wins, but has failed to qualify for the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy entered with his song Together in 2018.

Eurovision boss Martin Osterdahl has said organisers expect 85 million people to watch the grand final globally in some capacity.

UK broadcasters have shaken up their schedules ahead of the event, with Britain’s Got Talent not airing on Saturday evening.​