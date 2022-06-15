Whopping one million kids to benefit from Late Late Toy Show Appeal grants

An audience of 1.8 million viewers helped to raise over €6.6 million for children’s charities during the Late Late Toy Show weekend in November.

More than one million children will benefit from the money raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

The monies raised will now be used to support the work of 154 registered children’s charities and community groups across Ireland, with at least one project in every county benefitting from grants.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland announced today that Exchange House Ireland, Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Spraoi agus Spórt, and Parents Plus are each to receive transformative grants of more than €300,000.

The remainder of the donations will be split amongst 150 charities across the island of Ireland including well-known organisations like the Jack and Jill Foundation, Barnardos, Family Carers Ireland, the ISPCC, the Irish Wheelchair Association, Children’s Books Ireland, ARC Cancer Support Services and Oscars’ Kids Ireland.

Local projects and organisations in every county of Ireland will also receive grants to help with a diverse range of needs including homelessness, sexual abuse victims, and mental health support.

And more than £525,000 has been awarded to 14 charities and organisations in Northern Ireland including Kids Together Belfast, Kinship Care Northern Ireland, and Clonmore Youth Club.

Speaking about the announcement, The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit.

“The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need.

“We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response."

And Director-General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, said: “The fact that this money will impact the lives of over 1.1 million children is phenomenal and we are very grateful to everyone who gave, which is what makes all these grants possible.”