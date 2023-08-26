West End star Susan McFadden finds perfect gig for family life in cabaret shows

‘Taylor’s Irish cabaret show is steady work and it’s a good long season from April to October. It’s six nights a week, but I share it with singer Clare Ivory, which is perfect for me with two kids’

She was a star of Daniel O’Donnell’s Rock ‘n‘ Roll extravaganza, won British reality TV show Grease Is The Word and starred in London’s West End, performed in 49 American states and toured the world with Celtic Woman.

Stunning Susan McFadden has had a hectic showbiz life playing numerous major roles in her successful singing career, and now she’s enjoying the greatest of them all — being a mum.

“It’s busy, but lovely,” Susan says of her life with two young children, Joanie (4) and Mikey (2).

Currently starring in Taylors Irish Night & Cabaret in Dublin, Susan (40), who lives near the family home where she and her older brother and former Westlife star Brian grew up in Dublin’s Artane, says being a resident performer is the perfect balance for a happy family life.

Susan with her husband Anthony and their children Joanie and Mikey

“The brilliant Taylors Irish cabaret show is steady work and it’s a good long season from April to October. It’s six nights a week, but I share it with singer Clare Ivory,which is perfect for me with two kids.”

Susan is married to musician-turned-businessman Anthony Byrne, who she met during her time with supergroup Celtic Woman.

“Anto played the bagpipes in the Celtic Woman show,” Susan reveals. “He was already in the show when I joined the group, but we didn’t get together for about three years.

“We just had nothing in common initially. Then we got to know each other. It was a slow burn. It kinda came out of nowhere, but it was great. Then performing in Celtic Woman was even better because you are having that experience together touring around the world.

“I joined Celtic Woman in 2012, having just finished Legally Blonde The Musical in London’s West End, and I was in the group for seven years until I got pregnant with my first child. Twink’s daughter, Chloe Agnew, was in the group at the time and it was such a great experience travelling all over the world performing in Australia, South Africa, Japan, China and Europe. The only state in America I haven’t been in is Hawaii.”

Looking back on her early days, Susan says she learned her craft as a child in the Billie Barry Stage School.

“I was there up until I did my Leaving Cert,” she reveals. “I did every hobby under the sun, but that was the one I had a real passion for. I accidentally ended up falling into a career through it. I was in school during the day and performing in theatres at night.”

One of Susan’s major roles in the beginning was as a lead in Daniel O’Donnell’s Rock ‘n’ Roll show.

“Daniel was amazing and such a lovely, lovely man to work for,” she says. “I was 20 on that tour and it was such a great time. You can see why he’s so successful and why he still has the longevity because he’s just so kind and nice to everyone that works for him and everyone that he meets.

“I used to be fascinated how he would remember the name of every single person in the audience. It’s such a gift. He would remember them from a previous show that he met them at.”

Her big break came after a move to London where she got an agent who put her forward for ITV’s reality TV show, Grease Is The Word. Susan emerged the winner and landed the role of Sandy in the West End production of Grease.

Susan won ITV’s Grease Is The Word and played Sandy in the West End show

“I was so against doing reality TV, but that was the way everything was going if you wanted to do a lead in the West End. I thought, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’ So I ended up doing it and thank God it all worked out really well. I won it and it opened up all the doors for me in the UK.”

Susan and the cast of Taylors Irish Cabaret have been packing in the crowds at the Taylors Three Rock venue in Dublin’s Rathfarnham since April.

Featuring fellow West End star Rob Vickers, award-winning musicians John O’Brien and Brian Garvan and a troupe of champion Irish male and female dancers, the cabaret and dinner show is a fast-paced trip through the music and story of Ireland, with singers and dancers even performing on dinner tables throughout the venue.