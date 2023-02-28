Watch: Molly-Mae Hague welcomes home her ‘champ’ Tommy Fury after victory over Jake Paul

Gold balloons and the family cat welcomed the fighter home.

Tommy Fury returned to a hero’s welcome late last night after his defeat of YouTuber, Jake Paul, in Saudi Arabia.

The boxing champ was met by girlfriend, Molly-Mae, and their new baby, Bambi, when he walked in the door wearing his winner’s belt over his shoulder.

“Welcome home Champ, we are so proud of you,” said Ms Mae Hague.

Tommy was greeted by his family upon his arrival.

Tommy defeated Jake Paul at the weekend by split decision after eight rounds to settle the grudge match in Saudi Arabia, leaving Paul looking like he had “been assaulted,” according to boxing fans.

The long-standing feud finally came to a conclusion at Diriyah Arena on Sunday evening, after two previous scheduled meetings had been cancelled.

Molly was certainly pleased the drama was over, posting her feelings for the father of her child on social media.

“The pressure that was on this boy’s shoulders. I will never ever know how he dealt with it.

“I’ve never been more proud of anyone in my life,” she wrote.

The couple’s pet cat was visible sitting below gold and white balloons on the marbled floor of their family home.

A giant sign welcomed the fighter, adorned with gold boxing gloves, before Tommy arrived wearing a white hoodie, shorts and runners.

The champ was pictured holding his baby daughter after what was a lucrative pay day for Mr Fury; he was believed to have pocketed somewhere in the region of $4 million dollars for the Saudi bout.

Tommy received a warm welcome home.

After putting Jake Paul to the sword, Tommy gave a passionate speech ringside.

“For the past two and a half years, this is all that’s consumed my life. I had a dream and a vision that I would win this fight, and no one believed me.

“I had pressure on my shoulders, and I came through. This, to me, is a world title fight – I’ve trained so hard for this. This was my destiny, we did it,” he said.

Meanwhile, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave a blunt assessment of Jake Paul’s future in the sport.

“Obviously, we’ve had our differences, but I do respect Jake Paul, and I respect him even more after last night,” Hearn told the DAZN Boxing Show.

“He can’t fight, and he’s never going to be a world champion and when we throw back to a year ago, I said, ‘he’s an average professional fighter,’ that was a compliment.

“I watched him last night — he closes his eyes when he throws punches and he turns his back, he does a lot of amateur things.

“He’s a guy who found boxing at 24. He’s got a decent jab, he’s tough, he took a few good shots, but he’s just not very good. For me the rematch — I know people are watching,” Mr Hearn said.