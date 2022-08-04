Vogue Williams seeks help as daughter Gigi ‘screams the house down at bedtime’

“My beautiful girl. So sweet but also now a nightmare at bedtime,” Vogue wrote with a cute snap of her little girl.

Vogue shared a sweet snap of her and Gigi but complained that her daughter was a "nightmare" when it came to bedtime. Photo: Instagram

Vogue Williams has turned to her followers for parenting advice after admitting that her daughter Gigi is a “nightmare” at bedtime.

The TV presenter shares three children with her husband Spencer Matthews: Theodore (three), Gigi (two), and baby Otto.

Recently, Vogue has had her hands full with three tots under three and said that bedtime has been challenging.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old said that her daughter Gigi is “so sweet” but “screams the house down” when she’s put to bed.

“She keeps waking all night saying she’s hungry, well she says that anytime we put her for a nap or bedtime even though she’s had a huge meal. I’m already in bed hoping she won’t wake four times again tonight.”

Vogue Williams

With a restless toddler and a newborn on her hands, Vogue hasn’t gotten much sleep herself over the past few months and asked her followers for some advice on handling bedtime.

“That along with Otto has given me some absolutely stunning eye bags! Sending all the love to the sleep-deprived parents out there. Also any bedtime tips for my once brilliant sleeper are very much welcome?”

Later, the Howth native hopped on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night while she tried to get the kids to sleep.

“Currently sitting outside Gigi’s door because she now screams the house down at bedtime. Also, Otto refuses to be put down. Not winning this bedtime.

“I think I may have won the war. She’s been quiet now and also I know I’ve got the worst bags under my eyes. I’m absolutely wrecked! Silence...”

She then thanked her followers for sending in their parenting tips and tricks, before sharing that she’d had a chat with a sleep consultant, writing: “You are all so kind and lovely and I appreciate all of your tips!

“I spoke to my girl @lucywolfesleep today and we have a plan! Always feels good to chat to make sure I’m on the right track with the babies.”