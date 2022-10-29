jungle ruck | 

Vogue Williams reveals she has ‘beef’ with Boy George as he heads into I’m A Celeb jungle

Daragh KeanySunday World

Dubliner Vogue Williams has revealed she is in a bitter feud with 80s pop sensation Boy George.

The podcaster has claimed that the Chameleon singer has held a “personal grudge” against her.

Speaking on her latest instalment of her award-winnning podcast with Joanne McNally, Williams discussed the shocking feud when the topic of this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up was debated.

The mum of three said: “Our friend - or not - Boy George. Yeah, remember Boy George? I don't. That’s funny.”

Joanne said: “We've got beef with Boy.”

Vogue added: “We do have beef with Boy.”

The comedian explained how the TV personality hadn't followed them back on Instagram for some reason.

Joanne said: “He didn't follow either of us back after we both met him on different shows.”

The pair worked together on the failed reality TV show The Big Deal

The singer was a judge on the Virgin Media talent show which Vogue hosted called The Big Deal.

The Howth native even posted a picture of herself with George on her Instagram at the time of filming.

Vogue said: “I won't be voting for you haha! Well it was way worse for me.

“He followed everybody else on my show except for me. He took a personal grudge against me.”

Joanne said sarcastically: “We were desperate for the attention of Boy George and he didn't give it to us. He's a lovely man though.”


