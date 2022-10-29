Vogue Williams reveals she has ‘beef’ with Boy George as he heads into I’m A Celeb jungle
Dubliner Vogue Williams has revealed she is in a bitter feud with 80s pop sensation Boy George.
The podcaster has claimed that the Chameleon singer has held a “personal grudge” against her.
Speaking on her latest instalment of her award-winnning podcast with Joanne McNally, Williams discussed the shocking feud when the topic of this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up was debated.
The mum of three said: “Our friend - or not - Boy George. Yeah, remember Boy George? I don't. That’s funny.”
Joanne said: “We've got beef with Boy.”
Vogue added: “We do have beef with Boy.”
The comedian explained how the TV personality hadn't followed them back on Instagram for some reason.
Joanne said: “He didn't follow either of us back after we both met him on different shows.”
The singer was a judge on the Virgin Media talent show which Vogue hosted called The Big Deal.
The Howth native even posted a picture of herself with George on her Instagram at the time of filming.
Vogue said: “I won't be voting for you haha! Well it was way worse for me.
“He followed everybody else on my show except for me. He took a personal grudge against me.”
Joanne said sarcastically: “We were desperate for the attention of Boy George and he didn't give it to us. He's a lovely man though.”
Today's Headlines
sensational | Bonnie Ryan returns from epic honeymoon to celebrate big 30th birthday bash in Dublin
no respect | Hasbulla warns he will ‘cause problems’ for Conor McGregor if they ever meet
canal attack | Man (30s) shot with pellet gun after fight breaks on Dublin street
Lady Mauralade | Maura Higgins sizzles as Christina Aguilera on Halloween night out
jurors in tears | Husband accused of raping ‘passed-out’ wife with household objects found not guilty on four charges
jungle ruck | Vogue Williams reveals she has ‘beef’ with Boy George as he heads into I’m A Celeb jungle
HEALTH PRESSURE | Health Minister did not share warning from his own officials on risks posed by late-night opening laws
sham-bulance | Edel Hughes: ‘My mum waited 6 hours for an ambulance, even though we live 42 minutes away’
'breach of trust' | Alcoholic Supervalu manager who was sacked after he drank himself ‘unconscious’ on premises awarded €40k
SAD SANTA | ‘Not even the Grinch would ban this tradition’ – backlash over Dublin Lord Mayor’s Christmas crib ban