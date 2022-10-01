Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary

Instead Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, and fellow campaigner Lorraine Walsh, appeared

Vicky Phelan was unable to appear on The Late Late Show last night to discuss a new documentary about her life.

Host Ryan Tubridy told viewers that although Vicky had hoped to appear, she wasn’t well enough to make the trip.

“I'm sorry she's not well enough at this time and of course we are thinking of her, her kids and family.”

“But with us are two people who know Vicky and continue to fight alongside her,” said Tubridy.

He then introduced Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, and fellow campaigner Lorraine Walsh.

“We all know what she's been going through the past few years with this terminal illness. Like anybody out there you have good days and bad days,” said Teap.

“She has just been through a rough time as of recent. She started a new chemotherapy session last week which has been pretty tough on her.

“She wanted me to share that with everybody because that’s why she’s not here today. She has already improved in the last two days which is great.”

Simply titled Vicky, the documentary - which is released in Irish cinemas next weekend - highlights how Phelan exposed the cervical cancer scandal, one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

It also highlights her personal efforts to stay alive by accessing the latest treatments for the disease.

This weekend, a portrait of Phelan was projected onto the GPO in advance of the film’s release.