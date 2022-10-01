Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
Instead Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, and fellow campaigner Lorraine Walsh, appeared
Vicky Phelan was unable to appear on The Late Late Show last night to discuss a new documentary about her life.
Host Ryan Tubridy told viewers that although Vicky had hoped to appear, she wasn’t well enough to make the trip.
“I'm sorry she's not well enough at this time and of course we are thinking of her, her kids and family.”
“But with us are two people who know Vicky and continue to fight alongside her,” said Tubridy.
He then introduced Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, and fellow campaigner Lorraine Walsh.
Read more
“We all know what she's been going through the past few years with this terminal illness. Like anybody out there you have good days and bad days,” said Teap.
“She has just been through a rough time as of recent. She started a new chemotherapy session last week which has been pretty tough on her.
“She wanted me to share that with everybody because that’s why she’s not here today. She has already improved in the last two days which is great.”
Simply titled Vicky, the documentary - which is released in Irish cinemas next weekend - highlights how Phelan exposed the cervical cancer scandal, one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.
It also highlights her personal efforts to stay alive by accessing the latest treatments for the disease.
This weekend, a portrait of Phelan was projected onto the GPO in advance of the film’s release.
Today's Headlines
heartbreak | Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave
RIP | Funeral of stabbed Thomas O’Halloran hears he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
crazy ass | Colin Farrell says he got a kick from a donkey while filming latest movie
fight continues | Vicky Phelan not well enough to make trip to Late Late show to discuss her documentary
serious concerns | Armed gardai ‘monitoring’ Hutch gang members after alert at Jonathan Dowdall’s home
double delight | Mum reveals how miracle conjoined twins were almost killed by Covid weeks after birth
'altercation' | Coroner returns ‘narrative verdict’ into death of Gorey man Philip Doyle
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
outspoken | Colm Meaney says ‘Mary Lou McDonald can win support of unionists’ ahead of united Ireland event
hard times | Energy giveaways wiped out as October price hikes expected to add more than €600 to household bills