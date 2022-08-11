Una Healy’s ex Ben Foden swaps rugby for real estate career in New York

Ben hung up his rugby boots this year after “a lot of deliberation” and has decided to keep himself occupied by taking on a career in real estate.

Una Healy’s ex-husband Ben Foden has ditched his rugby career for life as a real estate agent.

The 37-year-old won four caps for England between 2009 and 2013 and has played for Northampton Saints and Sale Sharks before joining Rugby United New York (RUNY) in Major League Rugby (MLR) in January 2019.

However, Ben hung up his rugby boots this year after “a lot of deliberation” and has decided to keep himself occupied by taking on a career in real estate.

In June, he bagged a job as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson at luxury firm Brown Harris Stevens in New York City, where he lives with his wife Jackie and their daughter Farrah.

The company employs hundreds of real estate agents to sell properties in glamorous locations across the US, including the Hamptons and Miami.

Ben has also just started a new job at Fordham University, a private college in New York’s Bronx borough, where he has been appointed Director of Rugby.

He had previously been employed as the school’s Mens’ Coach.

Commenting on the new endeavour, the Englishman said: “Delighted to be keeping myself very much involved in the rugby world out here in the US - helping grow and develop the Rugby program at Fordham University - Go Rams.”

Ben married The Saturdays singer Una Healy in June 2012, but the couple split after six years together in 2018 amid rumours that the rugby player had been unfaithful.

The pair share two children together – Aoife Belle (10) and Tadhg John (seven).

In August 2019, Ben shocked fans when he announced he had married New Yorker Jackie Belanoff-Smith after just two weeks of “serious” dating.

They tied the knot on a boat in Nantucket, Massachusetts on August 3, 2019 with an intimate wedding ceremony.

Ben Foden and Jackie Belanoff Smith. Photo: Instagram

The couple have a two-year-old daughter Farrah and last week celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Ben shared some photos from their wedding day on Instagram – including some snaps of their unconventional outfits.

Businesswoman Jackie chose not to wear white on her big day and instead opted for a stunning yellow gown paired with gold accessories.

Meanwhile, Ben wore a pair of white jeans and a navy shirt for their ceremony at sea.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Three years! I’d be lost without you, my love.”

Jackie and Ben also shared a joint anniversary post on both of their Instagram pages, uploading a photo of the couple kissing with a sea view.

“Very few people on this earth will experience what we did when we met, it was instant and true, overwhelmingly powerful, love that will last forever. I’m so grateful for this gift. Out of the darkness and into the sun. Three years of you today,” the American wrote.