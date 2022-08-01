Tyson Fury and wife Paris enjoy child-free date at swanky Scottish hotel

The Gypsy King and his longtime love usually have their hands full as parents to Venezuela (12), Prince John James (9), Prince Tyson II (5), Valencia (4), Princes Adonis Amaziah (3), and 11-month-old Athena.

Tyson and Paris enjoyed a day out at The Gleneagle Hotel in Scotland. Photo: Instagram

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris enjoyed some time away from their six children over the weekend with afternoon tea at a swanky hotel.

The Gypsy King and his longtime love usually have their hands full as parents to Venezuela (12), Prince John James (9), Prince Tyson II (5), Valencia (4), Princes Adonis Amaziah (3), and 11-month-old Athena.

The couple decided to take a short break from parenting on Saturday and visited The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland where they tucked into plenty of sandwiches and sweet treats.

Paris shared some snaps from their afternoon tea date on Instagram, where they posed with their selection of finger food inside the plush restaurant.

Tyson wore a crisp blue polo shirt for the occasion while Paris looked stunning in a rust orange silk blouse.

Captioning the post, the 32-year-old wrote: “Tea for two.”

Tyson met Paris when she was 15, but they didn't start dating until after Paris' 16th birthday.

The two tied the knot in 2008 at St Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Last August their latest child baby Athena was born with Neonatal Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), or an abnormally fast heart rate of around 300 BPM and nearly died as a newborn.

Athena was then placed into a neonatal intensive care unit [NICU], where she stayed for two weeks.

The Fury family were able to welcome their sixth child home on August 20, 2021 where they were finally reunited.

And rumours began to swirl earlier this year that Paris was pregnant with the couple’s seventh child.

Back in April, Tyson was quoted as saying: “My wife has been at home waiting for me for ten years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven.

“Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon.

“I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I already am.”