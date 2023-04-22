Young comedian tackles Housing Minister about housing crisis in new TV series

Although Michael Fry (29) lives in the Minister’s hometown of Malahide, Co Dublin, he shares a house with four other renters

Liz O’Kane helps several people in the series to buy their own houses or apartments

A young comedian who tackles Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien about the lack of homes in a new TV series about the property crisis believes there will be no major improvement for the foreseeable future.

Although Michael Fry (29) is from Navan, Co Meath, he lives in the Minister’s hometown of Malahide, Co Dublin, where he shares a house with four other renters.

“The first episode is a bit of an outlier, where I’m talking to someone who’s making decisions for the government but it’s more to see where we are at and then the rest of the episodes are kind of exploring the issues around it,” Michael, who co-presents Help Me Buy A Home on Virgin Media, tells the Sunday World.

“I think he’s very good at answering questions.

“I think he listened to me. I think he genuinely believes what he is doing is the right thing, it’s just whether it’s actually enough. It’s very impressive to show off a housing estate of 1,000 houses but when you realise the backlog and scale of the problem it’s like a drop in the ocean.

“Just by the Government’s own targets, we’re supposed to be building 30,000 houses a year and then there’s the years we didn’t build house.

I’m sure he showed me what I wanted to see or what he wanted me to see. We’ve been told by politicians ‘I can’t fix this overnight’ or ‘I can’t wave a magic wand’. But when I will believe him is when rent goes down and house prices go down.”

While property expert Liz O’Kane helps several people in the series to buy their own houses or apartments, Michael looks at the background to what’s happening in the sector.

“I speak to a couple can’t get a deposit together and are renting, have three kids, and it’s a nightmare for them.

“Then we talk to alternative people, like a man who lives in a houseboat and a woman who lives in her van. They were people who were paying rent for years and then they decided they wanted to live somewhere else or different, there’s positives and negative.

“I also talk to a mortgage advisor about the shape I’m in and what you actually need to get a mortgage. So, it’s about the background and the issues, also what else is possible, what are we missing out on, what are we not doing enough of, what do we do well that we could be doing more of.”

Michael has 124,000 followers on Twitter and 54,000 on Instagram, with his sketches and impressions featuring the likes of an Irish mammy or Irish granddad, and he also does fake interviews as well as pieces about songs.

“Getting on the property ladder is something that I’m interested in as a lot of my friends are starting to look at it as they’re getting engaged or having kids, but there’s loads of us at the same time living at home,” he points out.

“I lived at home for a lot of my 20s. There’s also currently a student housing crisis. It was like that when I was in college and there still is one. It’s one of these things like ‘god when will this ever be fixed’ and will it ever improve by the time I want to look at property or settle down.

“I think we all compare ourselves to our parents, he adds. “My parents were married by my age and bought a house. They had me when they were 32. I think to myself ‘by the time I’m 32 would I be able to be in that position’, but it’s quite unlikely.”

After spending so much time looking into the issue, Michael does not believe the housing crisis will finish any time soon.

“It kind of fluctuated as I went along, where at points I felt very hopeful and optimistic,” he notes. “I think if it’s going to be sorted it’s not going to be in the next five or 10 years. I think whoever sorts the housing crisis won’t get the thanks for it, even if we did everything right tomorrow it will take years. I’m not too hopeful it will happen anytime soon

“When my mother emigrated, there were no jobs. We’re now close to full employment with lots of tech companies. We have loads of jobs but we haven’t got the basic think of housing sorted out.

“There are 50,000 people on the social housing list. More needs to be done faster.”

In the first episode of the six-part series buyer’s agent Liz guides prospective buyers through the twists and turns of house-hunting.

Mike and Anna are a retired couple seeking somewhere to settle, with their current abode up for sale. The pair are cash buyers with a budget of €350,000.

As they scout properties in the south-east of the country, they learn that their original spec is not exactly what they have been seeking. So, can Liz help them figure out what they really want?