What to watch: All the best films and shows on the box this Christmas Eve
It’s time to crack open the Christmas choccies!
It’s just a matter of hours before Santa Claus flies into town for his annual visit.
If you’re spending your Christmas Eve at home with the family, waiting for the man himself, you're in for a treat as we’ve got the ultimate TV listings for the most exciting day of the year.
There are Christmas favourites like Arthur Christmas, Home Alone and Christmas with the Kranks as well as Pat Shortt’s Entertainment from D’Telly Christmas Special, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi and Midnight Mass.
Here’s the best of the box this chilly Christmas Eve:
FILMS
06.00 Rugrats Go Wild (2003) - Channel 4
08.00 Trolls Holiday (2017) - UTV
08.25 Christmas Lights (2007) - Virgin Media One
09.15 Casablanca (1942) - RTÉ One
09.20 Monsters vs Aliens (2009) - RTÉ Two
09.55 King of Kings (1961) - BBC Two
10.00 Cleo (2016) - TG4
10.55 Arthur and the Minimoys - RTÉ Two
11.20 Christmas on the River (2019) - RTÉ One
11.30 How To Train Your Dragon - Channel 4
12.45 The Christmas Cure (2017) - RTÉ Two
12.45 Arthur Christmas (2011) - UTV
13.20 Dear Secret Santa (2013) - TG4
13.25 It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) - Channel 4
13.40 The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) - BBC One
13.40 North by Northwest (1956)- BBC Two
13.45 Miracle on 34th Street (1994) - RTÉ One
14.20 Santa’s Squad (2020) - RTÉ Two
14.50 Big Momma’s House (2000) - Virgin Media One
15.00 Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019) - BBC One
15.05 Playmobil Gaeilge (2019) - TG4
15.55 Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) - RTÉ One
16.00 ET: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) - RTÉ Two
16.55 Chariots on Fire (1981)- BBC Two
17.00 Christmas with the Kranks (2004) - TG4
17.25 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) - BBC One
17.25 Home Alone (1990) - Channel 4
18.10 Paddington 2 (2017) - RTÉ Two
20.00 Angela’s Christmas 2 (2020) - RTÉ Two
20.00 Deck The Halls (2006) - Virgin Media One
21.50 Dirty Dancing (1987) - TG4
22.00 Quantum of Solace (2008) - RTÉ Two
22.00 Bad Santa 2 (2016) - Virgin Media One
22.00 Death Wish (2018) - Virgin Media Two
22.40 Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) - Channel 4
TELEVISION SHOWS
06.06 Heaven Made at Christmas- BBC Two
07.15 The Christmas Letter - RTÉ Two
07.50 The Snowman and the Snowdog
08.15 Storybud Christmas Specials - RTÉ Two
08.25 Father Christmas - Channel 4
09.00 Terry Pratchet’s The Abominable Snow Baby - Channel 4
09.25 James Martin’s Saturday Morning at Christmas - UTV
09.55 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One
09.55 Saturday Kitchen’s Countdown to Christmas - BBC One
10.00 Shrek The Halls - Channel 4
10.55 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media One
11.25 Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas - BBC One
11.35 John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen - Virgin Media One & UTV
12.00 John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen - Virgin Media Two
13.00 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media Two
13.05 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - BBC One
13.45 Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular - Virgin Media Two
16.00 The Snowman - Channel 4
16.35 The Snowman and The Snowdog - Channel 4
17.25 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media One
18.00 Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special – UTV
18.15 Pat Shortt’s Entertainment from D’Telly Christmas Special - RTÉ One
18.15 Blankety Blank Christmas Special - Virgin Media One
18.55 Carols from Kings - BBC Two
19.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One
19.00 The Hairy Bikers Home For Christmas - Virgin Media Two
19.00 Royal Carols: Together at Christmas
19.15 All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special - RTÉ One
19.15 Bibeanna na Nollag - TG4
20.00 Blankety Blank Christmas Special - BBC One
20.20 Killinaskully Christmas Special - RTÉ One
20.25 The Great Christmas Bake-Off - Channel 4
20.40 Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2022 - BBC Two
20.50 Nollaig Cois Coiribe - TG4
21.00 The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show - RTÉ One
21.00 Father Ted Christmas Special - RTÉ Two
21.00 Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi – Virgin Media Two
21.30 Christmas in the Castle - RTÉ One
21.40 The Fast Show: Christmas Special - BBC Two
22.25 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - RTÉ One
22.25 Christmas Night with the Two Ronnies 1987 - BBC Two
23.10 Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve - RTÉ One
23.45 Midnight Mass from Blackburn Catherdral - BBC One
Today's Headlines
Happy Haul-idays | Two arrested as heroin, cocaine, speed worth €1.3m seized in Dublin raid
CRIME WORLD | Episode 212: Why the takedown of 'Bomber' Kavanagh marked a major milestone in the war on crime
Missing Person | Partner of missing woman last seen in Waterford shares emotional appeal
on the run | Gangster accused of murdering mum may be hiding in Ireland after escaping UK prison
rip | Irish soldier Private Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours in Donegal
brave testimony | Galway man has ‘finally claimed justice’ after ex-Christian Brother pleads guilty to sex abuse
hot stepper | Suzanne Jackson heads to Dubai to relax and ‘defrost’ ahead of Dancing with the Stars
Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ over hurt caused by article about Meghan Markle
daring | Woman who ripped her Argentina shirt off at World Cup final posts new message
behind bars | Dublin mum-of-11 jailed for one month for shoplifting groceries worth €305