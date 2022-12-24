What to watch: All the best films and shows on the box this Christmas Eve

It’s time to crack open the Christmas choccies!

Catch Shrek the Halls on Channel 4 at 10am. — © © DreamWorks Animation LLC.

It’s just a matter of hours before Santa Claus flies into town for his annual visit.

If you’re spending your Christmas Eve at home with the family, waiting for the man himself, you're in for a treat as we’ve got the ultimate TV listings for the most exciting day of the year.

There are Christmas favourites like Arthur Christmas, Home Alone and Christmas with the Kranks as well as Pat Shortt’s Entertainment from D’Telly Christmas Special, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi and Midnight Mass.

Here’s the best of the box this chilly Christmas Eve:

FILMS

06.00 Rugrats Go Wild (2003) - Channel 4

08.00 Trolls Holiday (2017) - UTV

08.25 Christmas Lights (2007) - Virgin Media One

09.15 Casablanca (1942) - RTÉ One

09.20 Monsters vs Aliens (2009) - RTÉ Two

09.55 King of Kings (1961) - BBC Two

10.00 Cleo (2016) - TG4

10.55 Arthur and the Minimoys - RTÉ Two

11.20 Christmas on the River (2019) - RTÉ One

11.30 How To Train Your Dragon - Channel 4

12.45 The Christmas Cure (2017) - RTÉ Two

12.45 Arthur Christmas (2011) - UTV

Arthur Christmas is on UTV at 12.45pm.

13.20 Dear Secret Santa (2013) - TG4

13.25 It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) - Channel 4

13.40 The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) - BBC One

13.40 North by Northwest (1956)- BBC Two

13.45 Miracle on 34th Street (1994) - RTÉ One

14.20 Santa’s Squad (2020) - RTÉ Two

14.50 Big Momma’s House (2000) - Virgin Media One

15.00 Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019) - BBC One

15.05 Playmobil Gaeilge (2019) - TG4

15.55 Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) - RTÉ One

16.00 ET: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) - RTÉ Two

16.55 Chariots on Fire (1981)- BBC Two

17.00 Christmas with the Kranks (2004) - TG4

17.25 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) - BBC One

17.25 Home Alone (1990) - Channel 4

Home Alone is on Channel 4 at 17.25.

18.10 Paddington 2 (2017) - RTÉ Two

20.00 Angela’s Christmas 2 (2020) - RTÉ Two

20.00 Deck The Halls (2006) - Virgin Media One

21.50 Dirty Dancing (1987) - TG4

22.00 Quantum of Solace (2008) - RTÉ Two

22.00 Bad Santa 2 (2016) - Virgin Media One

22.00 Death Wish (2018) - Virgin Media Two

22.40 Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) - Channel 4

TELEVISION SHOWS

06.06 Heaven Made at Christmas- BBC Two

07.15 The Christmas Letter - RTÉ Two

07.50 The Snowman and the Snowdog

08.15 Storybud Christmas Specials - RTÉ Two

08.25 Father Christmas - Channel 4

09.00 Terry Pratchet’s The Abominable Snow Baby - Channel 4

09.25 James Martin’s Saturday Morning at Christmas - UTV

09.55 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One

09.55 Saturday Kitchen’s Countdown to Christmas - BBC One

10.00 Shrek The Halls - Channel 4

Catch Shrek the Halls on Channel 4 at 10am. — © © DreamWorks Animation LLC.

10.55 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media One

11.25 Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas - BBC One

11.35 John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen - Virgin Media One & UTV

12.00 John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen - Virgin Media Two

13.00 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media Two

13.05 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - BBC One

13.45 Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular - Virgin Media Two

16.00 The Snowman - Channel 4

16.35 The Snowman and The Snowdog - Channel 4

17.25 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media One

18.00 Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special – UTV

18.15 Pat Shortt’s Entertainment from D’Telly Christmas Special - RTÉ One

18.15 Blankety Blank Christmas Special - Virgin Media One

18.55 Carols from Kings - BBC Two

19.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - Virgin Media One

19.00 The Hairy Bikers Home For Christmas - Virgin Media Two

19.00 Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

19.15 All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special - RTÉ One

19.15 Bibeanna na Nollag - TG4

20.00 Blankety Blank Christmas Special - BBC One

20.20 Killinaskully Christmas Special - RTÉ One

20.25 The Great Christmas Bake-Off - Channel 4

20.40 Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2022 - BBC Two

20.50 Nollaig Cois Coiribe - TG4

21.00 The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show - RTÉ One

21.00 Father Ted Christmas Special - RTÉ Two

21.00 Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi – Virgin Media Two

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi airs at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

21.30 Christmas in the Castle - RTÉ One

21.40 The Fast Show: Christmas Special - BBC Two

22.25 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - RTÉ One

22.25 Christmas Night with the Two Ronnies 1987 - BBC Two

23.10 Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve - RTÉ One

23.45 Midnight Mass from Blackburn Catherdral - BBC One