Wes Nelson says he gave ‘all the money back’ after Love Island

“I ended up miles behind on posts because I wasn’t posting in time… I ended up giving all the money back and said ‘I’m not doing it anymore’

Wes Nelson (24) has opened up about life after Love Island, revealing the expectations of being an influencer made him “quite depressed”.

The reality star entered the villa in 2018 where he coupled up with Laura Anderson and Megan Barton-Hanson before he made his exit.

Since then, he has ditched the traditional influencer route of islanders.

"It was actually making me quite depressed. I’m terrible at social media, I really don’t like stuff like that,” he recently told Will Njobvu in his new Channel 4 documentary Life After Love Island: Untold.

“I tried, at the start I had a couple deals and obviously you look at it and think ‘that’s a lot of money’ but I ended up miles behind on posts because I wasn’t posting in time,” Goss.ie reports.

“So then I was getting offered more and I ended up giving all the money back and said ‘I’m not doing it anymore’.

"So I just focused on music and property and did what I actually wanted to do.”

"I don’t want be a part of that, I want do something different, something that makes me happy.”

Wes’ debut single See Nobody became a smash hit in 2020 though many still doubted him, he says.

“Everyone was like ‘Oh no, not another influencer trying to do music’, and then we came out and got number three in the charts.”

Host Will asked the star – now a reported millionaire – “how” he managed to pull it off, reports Goss.ie

“That’s what everyone wants to know isn’t it?” he asked.

“Do you know what, I always wanted to do it and had a plan ever since I was old enough to hold a plastic microphone.

"When we came out of the villa, I think we did 200 or 300 [public appearances], but I was performing at them, I was MCing not just taking pictures.”

When asked if he was a millionaire, Wes answered: “I don’t want talk about balance, I don’t want to make my identity about how much money I make.

"You can bet your bottom dollar that I would’ve been in this position one way or the other. Has [Love Island] helped me, has it boosted me? Of course.”

Recent Love Island contestants Coco Lodge and Ikenna Ekwonna will also appear in the documentary alongside winter series winner Paige Turley.