Well-known Irish salon owner Nigel Kenny says ‘bullying’ of pal Ryan Tubridy is ‘shocking’

The well-known Irish salon owner Nigel Kenny has described the level of “bullying” of pal Ryan Tubridy as “shocking”.

In a strongly-worded defence of the beleaguered RTE star, the owner of the award-winning salon, Hair by Nigel & Co in Kilkenny city, said Tubridy has become “the fall guy and poster boy for RTE’s shortcomings”.

“In my few encounters I have had with Ryan, the respect and fun he brought to our TV experience back in 2017 won’t be forgotten,” Nigel wrote on Facebook.

“People will always remember the way you make them feel and this guy deserves much better.

“He went above and beyond to make me feel so welcome at the set in RTE, on our appearances on the Late Late Show and the launch of Salon Confidential.”

Nigel, who was one of the stars of the 2017 RTE2 show, added that “when we felt out our depth on the launch day, surrounded by TV’s elite, at the new season reveal, he (Tubridy) remembered all of our names and had so much time for us before inviting us to make an appearance on the Late Late.”

Nigel said Ryan had “entertained and inspired for so many years”, and said he hoped the RTE star “will be given the freedom to do so if he pleases in the future”.

“The comeback is always stronger than the set back,” he added as he wished Ryan a “continuous prosperous future”.

Nigel is just the latest name to come out in support of Tubridy after radio funnyman PJ Gallagher also mounted a vigorous defence, saying he was someone who cares about people.

The Radio Nova host took to Twitter to offer his opinion on the Tubridy affair in the wake of the recent revelations.

“I’m not gonna say anything about money but I’ll say this,” PJ began. “Ryan Tubridy made calls to me before and after an interview I did with him that no other broadcaster in the last 20 years or so ever did or would.

“He cares about the people on his show and he cares about his audience.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ has confirmed the former Late Late Show presenter has invoiced for his last month of TV and radio work.

He is now set for showdown talks with management over his salary arrangements.

Tubridy is also being encouraged to pay back the €150,000 paid to him by RTÉ for sponsor gigs that were never done.

But he could still be entitled to nearly €11,500 in pay for his radio show since he has been taken off air by RTÉ.

Figures detailed by the presenter's agent Noel Kelly to the Oireachtas this week revealed that Mr Tubridy received €240,000 for his television work.

It works out at just under €4,000 per week, with the former Late Late Show host off air for three weeks already. Mr Tubridy insists he is still under contract at RTÉ.

The news comes as new RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst revealed yesterday that the national broadcaster received an invoice from Mr Tubridy “this week”.

RTÉ later clarified to Independent.ie that the invoice was received last month and was for Mr Tubridy's TV and radio work.

However, RTÉ would not go into detail on the period of time this was for.

RTÉ said: "As stated by Kevin Bakhurst at today's PAC meeting, the invoice received by RTÉ was for Ryan's television and radio work. As Ryan does not currently do television work for RTÉ, we will consider remuneration in the coming days and discuss with Ryan and his agent, Noel Kelly.

"For clarification, while Kevin Bakhurst stated in today's meeting that he had seen the invoice this week, the invoice was received by RTÉ in June."

Mr Bakhurst yesterday said RTÉ still have to decide what to pay the former Late Late Show host as “he is not doing his past duties anymore”.

He said: “On Mr Tubridy’s return – I’ve been asked about this a lot from the media and obviously there’s a lot of interest and rightly so – I need to deal with that properly, there will need to be a fair process.”

Mr Bakhurst said he needs “to have discussions with some of my colleagues and staff and then potentially with Mr Tubridy, but there will be a fair process around that”.

He told PAC that the broadcaster had received an invoice from Mr Tubridy’s agent, adding: “We are currently in discussion – well, we were – but we’ll need to be in continued discussions with Mr Tubridy’s agent about that because clearly, he’s not doing his TV programme any more, he should be available for radio.”

Mr Bakhurst said they have “not yet settled on what [Tubridy] should be being paid at the moment”.

When asked whether Mr Tubridy was currently being paid by the broadcaster, Mr Bakhurst said: “As of this week, no... because we need to decide on what the level of that is.”

This is despite Mr Tubridy telling the same committee on Tuesday that he was still under contract and being paid.

He told PAC on Tuesday morning: “My understanding is that I am still under contract with RTÉ and my aim and hope is to go back to work.”

Appearing before the Media Committee later that day, he was asked whether he was “still being paid by RTÉ”. Mr Tubridy replied: “Yes, I am.”

He added, however, that his job at RTÉ was “touch and go at the moment” and he “could be out of a job by Friday”.