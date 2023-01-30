Wednesday Addams: Original Addams Family actress Lisa Loring dies aged 64

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands”

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress from the first TV adaptation of The Addams Family in the 1960s, has died at the age of 64.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg said she died of a stroke caused by high blood pressure.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Ms Foumberg said.

Laurie Jacobson, a close friend of the actress, posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. Four days ago, she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.

“She had been on life support for three days. Yesterday [January 29] her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and, in our hearts, always as Wednesday Addams.

“Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends – a wealth of humour, affection and love will long play in our memories.”

The original Addams Family ran from 1964 to 1966 on ABC.

Loring, whose original name was Lisa Ann DeCinces, also appeared in the soap opera, As the World Turns, and the sitcom, The Pruitts of Southampton.

Her work as Wednesday Addams inspired later versions of the character, such as Christina Ricci’s portrayal in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and its sequel.

Most recently, Jenna Ortega who plays the latest version of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix horror comedy hit Wednesday, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show she “paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams”, doing “a little bit of her shuffle that she does”.