Watch as Aisling O’Connor moves Rose of Tralee to tears with account of losing her parents

There were calls for Aisling to take the crown as she expressed her vulnerability and openness about grief

This is the moment Clare Rose Aisling O’Connor’s account of the loss of both her parents moved Rose of Tralee Festival host Kathryn Thomas to tears.

There were calls for Aisling to take the crown as she expressed her vulnerability and openness about grief following the deaths of her parents Pat and Denise just five and two years ago, respectively.

And while it was New York Rose Róisín Wiley who was crowned the 2023 International Rose of Tralee on the final night of the festival last night, it was 25-year-old Aisling who had the audience in tears.

As she expressed gratitude to her local community of Feakle, Aisling, the eldest of six children, provided one of the most emotional interviews on stage.

Aisling who is the eldest sibling to brothers Patrick, Eoin, Liam, Ronan and Oisin told how locals rallied around the family after her parents passed away.

In 2018, their father passed away in what Aisling described as a "tragic, tragic" accident. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in their childhood, before receiving a second diagnosis of Metastatic breast cancer in 2020. She passed away after a tough fight in 2021.

Clare Rose Aisling O’Connor

Speaking on the aftermath of their loss, Kathryn was moved to tears, telling Aisling that she was astounded by her bravery.

"I feel really lucky in a way, we have never been alone."

"There have been vouchers left, bags of shopping, electricity bills paid, and always somebody at the end of the phone," she said.

"We are very much supported, we are never alone."

Kathryn replied that when you think of Irish communities, and you think of the word 'community,' you told me there was even a fridge strapped to a gate post at the end of your lane because they wanted to give you space while making sure they looked after you.”

Aisling responded to say that it was out of pure goodness and a want to help, as there was no seeking of thanks from anyone who helped them.

"For them, it was about supporting us,” Aisling stated. “They never wanted thanks, there was never a name at the end of a card or anything like that, things were just left. They did it for us, to support us.

I think that is what being Irish is, there is no man left behind, that's the community spirit. It’s truly remarkable and incredible. Myself and my five brothers, this experience has given us the opportunity to thank them so deeply. Everybody, thank you."

Kathryn asked her how she found the strength to get up each day and keep going after such a painful experience.

Aisling replied: "Those days happen. When you are going through profound grief like that, it can be hard to look ahead to next year or next month or next week, or even tomorrow. But with my brothers surrounding me, my parish surrounding me, my community surrounding me, they make it easier. Day by day, minute by minute we're getting there."

Despite her heart breaking story, Aisling manged a bittersweet story that raised a laugh when she that as a result, her brothers are great at housekeeping and cooking, and that some of them are single and ready to mingle.

The Clare Rose has worked as a primary school teacher in Crumlin, Co. Dublin for the past three years had previously said that “being the eldest of six children, and the only girl, my role as a sister has always been important to me.”

“Growing up surrounded by my brothers has taught me resilience, kindness and a whole lot of patience!”

Rose of Tralee fans have been flocking to Twitter to shower Aisling with praise for her inspiring bravery.

One Twitter user penned: “What an amazing family. Her parents would be so proud. So emotional,” while a second wrote: “What a Remarkable young lady, Best Wishes for tonight and especially heading into the future. A truly inspiring lady.”