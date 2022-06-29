Victoria Beckham recalls Chris Evans made her weigh herself on TV after giving birth

The former Spice Girls star discussed the bizarre incident as she recalled the media obsession with her body shape

Victoria recalled the moment when she appeared on the show in 1999.

Victoria Beckham has spoken out about how former TFI Friday presenter Chris Evans forced her to weigh herself on live television shortly after giving birth.

The former Spice Girls star discussed the bizarre incident as she recalled the media obsession with her body shape in an interview for the forthcoming edition of Vogue Australia.

She had appeared on Evans's Channel 4 show TFI Friday in 1999, two months after the singer had given birth to Brooklyn, her first child with England captain David Beckham.

The fashion designer told how: “I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I'd just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.

“It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn't mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Evans told her: “A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?”

After replying that she was actually really lazy and hadn't been to the gym at all, the host demanded: “Is your weight back to normal?”

When she said it was, he persisted: “Can I check, do you mind?” before getting her to step on to some scales and remarking: “Eight stone's not bad at all, is it?”

Victoria Beckham

Victoria added: “I've had 'Porky Posh', I've had 'Skeletal Posh'. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from.”

Evans (56), meanwhile, recently told listeners of his Virgin Radio show that he planned to bring back TFI Friday later this year.

It has also been reported that Victoria was slammed by a famous Spanish chef for her “complicated” dinner demands at a celebrity wedding.

The three Michelin star chef Dani Garcia (46) claimed the Spice Girl had “changed the whole menu” when former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos tied the knot with his model and TV presenter wife Pilar Rubio in Spain in 2019.

Discussing what it was like to cook for the fashion designer at the June 2019 wedding banquet near Seville, Dani said on Spanish TV on Monday night: “It was very strange. Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu.

“It was very sad because when you make such an effort, not just me and my team but the bride and groom and everyone else to create a unique menu.

“Hers was totally different and just based around vegetables. And then there were some odd things that I've never seen in my life.

“She had coconut water, all the time, a bowl of mints and then on the other side hydroalcoholic gel which is very famous now but back then wasn't because the Covid pandemic hadn't started.

“It was complicated giving Victoria her menu that night.”

However, a source close to Victoria has been quoted as saying: “This makes a great story but isn’t fair or accurate – the most Victoria would have done when asked about dietary requirements is ask for some plain fish and vegetables.”