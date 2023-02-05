Vanessa Feltz ‘disappointed and shocked’ after ending 16-year relationship

“As an agony aunt, I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion”

Vanessa Feltz has told her followers that her relationship with her long-term partner is now “over”.

In a video posted on Instagram, she explained that her absence from social media over the past three weeks was due to her relationship with Ofoedu coming to an end after 16 years.

“I honestly didn’t now what to say to you on Instagram,” Feltz, 60, said in the emotional clip. “And so I just wanted to say obviously I feel incredibly sad and I’m pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things, but also full of resolve.

“I am not going to let this defeat me.”

Feltz added that she was glad “to be living longer” than her mother, who died at the age of 57, and said: “I am very, very grateful to be alive and I want to carry on feeling that way and I want to celebrate and find fun and laughter anywhere I can.

“I know it is not going to be easy but I am absolutely determined to do it.”

The presenter, who is also known for hosting an agony aunt segment on This Morning, confirmed to The Sun on Sunday that she has left Ofoedu, who is 10 years younger than her.

She told the newspaper: “As an agony aunt, I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.

“Who knew I’d be single at 60? However, ladies, it’s onwards and upwards and I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”

The Independent has contacted his representative for comment.

On her Instagram post, Feltz received supportive messages from her friends in the television industry, including fellow This Morningpresenter Holly Willoughby, broadcaster Zoe Ball and former Hear’Say singer Myleene Klass.

Carol Vorderman wrote: “He’s a… and you have survived far far worse V… You are a survivor and I can’t wait to be going out with you… as you know.”

Elizabeth Day added: “I love you so much. You are a queen and deserve a person worthy of your shining light. Whatever else, please know you are utterly beloved by so many of us – not least your incredible daughters and grandchildren – and we will never, ever let you down.”

Feltz first met Phats & Small singer Ofoedu in 2005 after her divorce to Michael Kurer five years earlier. They were engaged a year later and have remained engaged since.

Earlier this year, Feltz opened up about dealing with the age gap between her and Ofoedu and told The Sunday Times: “Don’t let anyone tell you the age gap doesn’t matter.

“It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of the menopause, which started on my very first day presenting the Radio 2 breakfast show [in 2011] with a massive hot flush at 4am and is still going on.”

Feltz has two children, Allegra Kurer, 37, and Saskia Kurer, 34, from her previous marriage.