Under-fire presenter Stephen Nolan bows out of BBC Northern Ireland’s Broadcasting House

The switch means Nolan and his team will rarely interact with other BBC colleagues

Controversial broadcaster Stephen Nolan has bowed out of BBC Northern Ireland’s Broadcasting House, the Sunday World can reveal.

The mega-rich broadcaster – who turned 50 yesterday – recently moved his entire operation out of the Beeb’s HQ on Belfast’s Ormeau Avenue.

Shankill-born Nolan ranks among the BBC’s top five highest-paid presenters, alongside Gary Lineker, Zoe Ball and Huw Edwards.

He lives on Mahee Island on picturesque Strangford Lough, which is only accessible by a causeway.

And since he hit the big time 20 years ago, his morning radio slot – The Nolan Show – has been broadcast from the BBC’s 99-year-old listed building.

However, “for the foreseeable future”, the award-winning programme will be based in a self-contained unit in the nearby Blackstaff building.

The Sunday World understands that all of Stephen Nolan’s broadcasting platforms – both radio and TV productions – will operate from the new venue.

The BBC HQ in Belfast

The switch means Nolan and his team will rarely interact with other BBC colleagues, who are still largely based in Broadcasting House.

“Of course, The Nolan Show is still part of the BBC, but these days, it’s on its own in Blackstaff,” a source told us.

And yesterday, confirming Nolan’s move out of Broadcasting House after two decades, a BBC spokesperson told the Sunday World: “The ongoing refurbishment of Broadcasting House means that some production teams are working from different offices and studio spaces.”

And the BBC representative added: “This upgrade will continue over the next while.”

Nolan has been at the centre of a media storm for five days.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the well-known broadcaster had sent two lewd images of reality TV personality Stephen Bear to colleagues in 2016.

In a message, Nolan urged colleagues to book Bear for his Nolan Live TV show.

And he sent them a picture of Stephen Bear which allegedly suggested the reality star was performing a sex act.

Stephen Bear

“I can’t believe you two didn’t bring me the BEAR,” Nolan is alleged to have told his colleagues in an electronic message.

And in another, he later added: “If I don’t get Bear tomorrow night, I’m sending more Bear photos.”

Stephen Bear later appeared on the Nolan Live show.

And in a bizarre section of the programme, the presenter and his guest were filmed in their boxer shorts.

Earlier this year, Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 months after being convicted of ‘revenge porn’ and voyeurism.

Nolan is also well known in the UK, where he has a weekly three-night stint on BBC’s Radio Five Live channel.

As a result, the lewd image story was taken up by several English titles including The Times and The Guardian.

At the start of his Radio Ulster show on Friday morning, Nolan apologised for sending sexually explicit pictures to his work colleagues.

He told listeners the “image” had been widely available on the internet and that he had been “talking to a long-term friend and peer outside of work”.

And he added that he was “deeply sorry”.

Steven Nolan was contacted by the Sunday World but he did not return request for comment.

Revelations published in the Irish News last Tuesday are the latest in a long line of media headaches to hit Director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth.

BBC NI boss Adam Smyth

He recently settled two high-profile industrial action cases involving two former members of staff.

And earlier this year, Smyth also landed himself in a storm of Protestant protest over his decision to bin live coverage of the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast.

Last night a BBC insider said a number of colleagues expressed relief on learning that The Nolan Show had upped sticks and moved out of Broadcasting House.

“To tell you the truth, the move to Blackstaff couldn’t have come at a better time,” said one.

And she added: “The old corridors in Broadcasting House are very narrow, so it’s practically impossible to avoid someone, even if you want to.”

For five days in a row now, BBC bosses have battled to deflect a relentless media onslaught over allegations that their fifth highest paid presenter sent sexually explicit pictures to work colleagues.

And yesterday, Beeb chiefs confirmed that Nolan and his team had moved out of Broadcasting House and into the self-contained unit in BBC Blackstaff Building on nearby Great Victoria Street a number of weeks ago.

The Nolan Live TV show currently comes from the same venue, as well as the BBC’s iconic Mastermind programme.

But the Sunday World can today also reveal that the Blackstaff property has recently been sold.

And as a result, The Nolan Show’s residency there may be temporary.

An insider has told us that the Corporation is currently considering a proposal which could result in the BBC moving much of its broadcasting output to new state-of-the-art premises located nearby.

Our source told us: “It’s only a paper proposal at this stage, but the plan is to move the BBC out of Blackstaff and into a new flagship building across the road, where it would be an integral part of Belfast’s new transport hub on Great Victoria Street.”

And he added: “It is expected Nolan productions will play a big part in this.”

When asked whether the BBC had any plans to eventually move its operations to a new building incorporated in the proposed transport hub, a spokesperson for the Corporation declined to comment.