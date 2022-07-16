Una Healy speaks out over Love Island's Adam Collard after he returned to the show

“The few years he's been off the show haven't done him very much justice.”

Una Healy has spoken out on Love Island star Adam Collard, four years after he returned to the ITV dating show.

The 26-year-old made a shock entrance to the programme after a tumultuous and controversial time in the villa in 2018.

The Newcastle native coupled up with four girls during his original stint on the show.

One of those girls was Welsh beauty Rosie Williams.

Rosie Williams

After entering the show last week, Adam quickly coupled up with Paige who is also from Wales.

Williams appeared via video link on Friday night’s episode of the Six O'Clock Show on Virgin Media One which was presented by Una.

Discussing Collard’s shock return, Una said: "Can I just say and put it out there, he doesn't look 26.

"The few years he's been off the show haven't done him very much justice.

"He looks so much more though doesn't he? I don't know if it's the stress of it all."

She then added: “Rosie's looking amazing by the way can I just say."

Opening up about Adam’s return to the show Rosie said she was “surprised he was allowed back in.”

"I felt like it was a sort of way of celebrating his behaviour before which for me was really strange.

"But then on the other side I have to think for producers, he's TV gold because he will cause that controversy that everybody's looking for.

"I was completely in shock. I was already in bed and then my phone just blew up and I was awake till about 1am just dealing with news.”

Back in 2018, Women’s Aid released a statement supporting Rosie, and calling out some of Adam’s behaviour.

"In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse,” they said.

"Last night, Rosie called out Adam's unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical.

"It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse."

The charity have since released a statement about his return.

"We hope that ITV recognises how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show,” Teresa Parker, head of communications and media relations told Metro.co.uk.

"Love Island is watched by many young people and we know what a huge influence it has.

"Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive."