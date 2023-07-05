Ulrika Jonsson says cheating on ex husband was ‘dumbest' decision she ever made

“I hadn’t properly resolved the issues I had with myself and so, over time, the marriage failed”

Ulrika Jonsson has described cheating on her first husband John Turnbull as “an action of immaturity and greed”.

The 55-year-old TV presenter was unfaithful to the cameraman who then took her back although the marriage ultimately floundered a few years later.

Addressing the affair in her column for The Sun, Ulrika empathised with Amy Nuttall after the actress reportedly took back her husband Andrew Buchan following his “affair” with Better co-star Leila Farzad.

Ulrika, who has been married three times, offered Amy some advice based on her own experience cheating on her husband.

She wrote how she was unfaithful in her first marriage, some 30 years ago, which was “an infidelity of the heart and never got as far as an ongoing affair because I just didn't have it in me”.

“But I can categorically say it was the dumbest, most selfish decision I've ever made. I offer no excuses. It was just an action of immaturity and greed.”

She revealed how the marriage ultimately broke down, even though John had forgiven her, as she didn't resolve her own issues.

She continued: "We tried to put our marriage back together because my ex-husband’s sense of forgiveness was robust, tenacious and steadfast.

"He was clear that he would not use my past actions as a stick to beat me with as we moved forward. But I hadn’t properly resolved the issues I had with myself and so, over time, the marriage failed.”

They divorced in 1995 after five years of marriage and have a son Cameron.

After splitting from John, Ulrika married Lance Gerrard-Wright after meeting him on 2002 reality show Mr Right.

Following their split in 2005, the columnist married her third husband, Brian Monet, in 2008. They split in 2019 after 11 years of marriage.

Ulrika has also cast doubt on Amy’s reported “777” approach in which the couple will go on a date night every seven days to get the couple back on track, as “too manufactured”.

“I don't think I'd be able to escape the feeling that in your situation, Amy, where someone has betrayed your trust, you're effectively forcing someone to adhere to such a formal system,” she wrote.

According to Ulrika she would constantly question whether her partner actually wanted to be on a date with her or was doing so only out of obligation.

It has been reported that Amy has also demanded full access to each other's phones and absolutely no out of work contact with any co-stars which Ulrika says feels like a breakdown in trust between the couple.

Amy has reportedly reunited with Andrew at their home in Buckinghamshire where he was spotted with his wedding ring after he had reportedly left his wife of 11 years for his BBC crime drama Better co-star Leila (40).

Amy had reportedly demanded a divorce from Andrew just weeks after news of their split emerged, but after Leila returned to her husband James Maizels, Andrew went back to his own family.

Andrew who starred as Mark Latimer in popular series Broadchurch and Amy were married in 2012. The couple had a son in 2015 and now also have a daughter.

Andrew was thought to have left the family home and moved in with Leila after meeting her while working together on the BBC series.

Leila married her husband James Maizels in 2013, and they have a daughter who was born in 2014.