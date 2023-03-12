Ukrainian model tells Tommy Tiernan of guilt at leaving parents after Russian invasion

Tatyana Bryk, a former winner of Next Top Model of Ukraine, appeared on the Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night and spoke about leaving Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion

RTÉ viewers have praised a Ukrainian model for opening up about starting a new life in Ireland after fleeing her home country.

Tatyana Bryk, a former winner of Next Top Model of Ukraine, appeared on the Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night and spoke about leaving Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion.

She explained that she is originally from southern Ukraine, an area that has since been occupied by opposing forces, as she recalled the horrifying moment that the war began.

"I mean, everyone in Ukraine on the 24 of February woke up was the bombs (sic)”, she explained.

"So, I ran to my mom was like, 'Mom, what is going on?' And she was like, 'War just started'. I was like, 'That can't happen in the 21st century. Come on'.

"We heard that something may start but we were all thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's something crazy, like the 21st century. Which war are we talking about?'

"And yet (on the) 24th, I woke up with all of these alarms and everything was bombs”.

When the host asked her if she felt guilty leaving Ukraine while the war was still ongoing, Tatyana replied: “Oh yes. Just to explain, in Ukraine, I am kind of famous because I was on a TV show, the Next Top Model of Ukraine, which I won, so I have lots of followers.

“It's hard to start a new life somewhere knowing that your parents are not safe. I was trying to show my life in Athlone in Ireland and a lot of people were messaging me saying ‘we are here with the bombs but you are safe and sound, what are you talking about?’

“I feel people don’t understand how hard it is to start a new life, to start a new job while inside of you you are a catastrophe, you are dead inside in yourself, you want to go home and meet your parents and know that they are safe and everything is good but you have to keep this smile on your face every time and say ‘I’m fine I’m okay everything is good’ when it's not.

“It's better if I was with my parents and if I die, I die with them.”

Viewers took to Twitter after the show to praise the “brave” model for sharing her story.

One person said: “So glad we as a nation have provided sanctuary to those like Tatyana fleeing from Ukraine.

“Articulate about what her country is going through. Contributing to not only her own country as best she can, but enriching ours while she's here too.”

Another wrote: “#tommytiernanshow a very articulate lady and very brave”.

While a third added: “Huge admiration for that young lady on Tommy Tiernan Show and scary when she wakes in the morning she won't know what her phone will tell.”