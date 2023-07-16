‘Tyrants are always most fun roles to play’ – Craig Revel Horwood speaks with Deirdre Reynolds

The ‘baddie’ of Strictly’s judging panel, Craig Revel Horwood, tells Deirdre Reynolds about his passions away from the stage, while also relishing dragging it up as Annie’s villain, Miss Hannigan

False eyelashes and glue are the two things Craig Revel Horwood says he never leaves home without — and the Strictly legend will certainly need both for his latest outing.

Famed as the ‘baddie’ of the BBC dance-off’s judging panel, the 58-year-old is now bringing his trademark withering scorn to the equally villainous role of Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.

And it’s a cha-cha-challenge the British-Australian star is relishing ahead of the stage show’s arrival to Dublin next month.

“I just love this character so much,” effuses Craig, who comes to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with the beloved musical, which first opened on Broadway in 1977.

“I am deeply in love with her. I think she is absolutely fantastic and an extremely misunderstood woman. Playing her is like an actor’s playground — she is a tyrant and a villain, and those are always the most fun characters to play.”

He follows in the footsteps of everyone from Aileen Quinn in the classic 1982 movie to Cameron Diaz in 2014 update in playing the gin-swilling orphanage caretaker, whose young charges are famously made to chorus: “We love you, Miss Hannigan!”

“I couldn’t believe they wanted me to play Miss Hannigan at first, but I thought it would be great, and a real challenge for me. The challenges are that you need to be honest and real with it. Obviously, body language has a lot to do with that, how she speaks, and the accent, of course — which I spent months perfecting,” he adds of her 1930s New York twang.

As Miss Hannigan in Annie

“I play her for real — she’s not a pantomime dame, there’s no mucking about or breaking the fourth wall, she’s a very real character in a beautifully written show.”

As the only judge to appear on every series of Strictly Come Dancing since its 2004 launch, Craig — who also got his paddle out on Dancing with the Stars in Australia — is best known for judging the singing and dancing efforts of others. But in the past, the tap shoe was on the other foot, as the dancer and choreographer made his name in the world of musical theatre.

“I grew up on musicals,” says the Victoria native. “I did West Side Story in Australia and then went into Me and My Girl and La Cage aux Folles. I joined the famous Lido de Paris and the Moulin Rouge and then that led into being part of West End shows.

“The last musical I appeared in in the West End was Crazy For You, which opened in 1993. I had a really fun year that year.

“My first hoorah back onto the boards was when I was asked to do panto over 10 years ago, and that reignited my passion for performing again, really. When I was then asked to do Annie a few years ago I couldn’t believe it, and I’ve not looked back since!”

One-time drag queen Craig, who is engaged to horticulturalistJonathan Myring, insists he never tires of being on the road.

“I enjoy the difference in the theatres, the public and their relationships with the stage, which always change. You find audiences differ around the country and that’s what is so great about live theatre.

“The first show I ever went to see was Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney back in the 1970s. I just fell in love with theatre right there and then. I started training when I was 14, and when I saw Cats in London around the same time, I knew that was absolutely what I wanted to do, to train for and study for.”

Also known for his catchphrase, ‘Fab-u-lous’, his rare downtime is surprisingly ‘un-glam-orous’, he reveals: “I like to cook. I like sleeping in my own bed and cooking in my own home. There’s nothing better to pass the time — whether to test and make up some new recipes or really get stuck into cooking something. I love it.”

Defying the old adage to never work with children or animals in Annie, which he promises will deliver “entertainment” and “a shock”, it’s another pearl of wisdom that has stuck with him down through the years.

“My teacher used to say, ‘You need to be like a tiger and fearless’, which is of course very apt for this industry. You must be prepared to fail, and as soon as you get used to that, you start learning,” shares Craig.

“Personally, I feel that listening to your inner voice is the most important thing, especially when making decisions in this industry. I don’t often rule with my head; I rule with my heart.”