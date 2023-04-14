Two Irish people filed complaints in US about Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘racist’ Oscars joke

The late-night comedian hosted the awards show for the third time last month.

Two people filed complaints against Jimmy Kimmel over his jibes about Irish people at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The late-night comedian hosted the awards show for the third time last month, but some viewers were left unimpressed by his monologue after he joked about an Irish stereotype.

“Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up,” Kimmel said during the show, making reference to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous onstage stage in 2022.

However, two viewers were horrified by the comment and lodged complaints with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US.”

A viewer from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, titled their complaint “Insult to Irish” and wrote: “I am personally insulted by him saying this because I am Irish American, among other ethnicities, and do not just fight anyone, especially men.

“Not only was I insulted if the writers wrote this line (showing a blatant lack of creativity) but also the fact that Jimmy Kimmel did not take the opportunity to adlib and correct the line with his own comment (showing his blatant lack of creativity as well).

“For all the trouble that I go through in life, and how much she [sic] potentially made from that comment, I think Jimmy Kimmel should be fired from ABC and never shown on television again.”

Another viewer, whose complaint may not even be eligible because they live in Canada and not the US, who might not even be eligible to complain to the FCC because they live in Canada — was equally offended.

They wrote: “[His] comments about Irish people were offensive as well as joking about the death of an actor (the late Mr. Robert Blake #RIP) and I felt that this was distateful [sic] for his family.

“There were many other comments as well that discriminated. I live in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada across from Sault Ste Marie, Michigan but could not put my home address as it appears that you only take concerns from the USA. I did want to voice my concern as we pay to watch American TV. I have never put in a complaint before but felt compelled to do so.”

These were the only two complaints made to the FCC about the 95th Academy Awards, according to Rolling Stone.

And the comments weren’t received too well back in Ireland either, with many familiar faces calling out the lazy joke at the time.

Liam Neeson said he felt Kimmel’s joke was “a bit racist,” while RTE 2fm star Lottie Ryan said: “It’s not just Jimmy Kimmel that writes these scripts and jokes. There is a whole team that puts these things together. Ireland was kind of the butt of the joke, you know? There was reference to the fighting Irish.”