Two Irish contestants to feature on upcoming series of The Apprentice

The Apprentice returns on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One

Two Irish contestants will take part in the upcoming Apprentice series on BBC.

They are Emma Brown from Co Kildare and Mark D’Arcy from Co Dublin.

Helping Lord Alan Sugar decide who is worthy of the £250,000 (€284,000) investment are Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Claude Littner,

Unlike previous years when the series was set in London and the UK, this year’s edition is based on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

The Dubliner and Kildarewoman will have to do battle with 16 other hopefuls to become Lord Sugar’s new Apprentice.

Emma is a Senior Account Executive and maintains she is always willing to go the extra-mile and show 100% commitment to anything she puts her hand to and “will do anything to succeed".

“I am a highly motivated, results-oriented professional with five plus years of hands-on sales experience within diverse, competitive sales environments. I have a track record of attracting and winning new clients. If I have an opinion and I think it’s valid and logical I will say it how it is; I want to ensure we win tasks,” she explains.

She adds she is “extremely competitive; I won't let anything get in my way.”

“ If I have an opinion and I think it's going to allow us to win the task, I will be sure to be straightforward with the other candidates,” she points out.

Asked why she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment, she replies: “I am beyond determined and I have won countless awards throughout my career. I am a workaholic and working long hours and giving my full commitment is something I have done since a very young age. I will do anything to succeed. I have a uniquely profitable business idea. I am confident that whether I win the investment from Lord Sugar or not, I am going to make my company one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice. Watch this space.”

Kevin is an accountant and started his water sports equipment business during lockdown, whilst working in his job in the financial services. He is looking to expand his business into the UK and is set on securing Lord Sugar's investment.

“I have not only a strong 10-year career in financial services, but a thriving business I set up on the side that has turned over just under half a million in two years. That shows that I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed that sets me apart from the rest,” he stresses.

He admits his biggest weakness is “in short, I can be a little outspoken, so probably not knowing when to shut up.”

He too believes he’s worthy of Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I started my business two years ago, on the side of a senior position in the financial services. It’s gone from strength to strength in Ireland and is now stocked in some of the country’s biggest stores. With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I know we can ride that wave into the UK and beyond,” he claims.