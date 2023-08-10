TV licence fee revenue down almost another €1m in a week after RTÉ payments scandal

The latest figures from Media Minister Catherine Martin show TV licence sales for the first week in August were 9,361 which is 5,669 lower than the same week last year.

TV licence fee revenue is continuing to drop amid the fallout from the RTÉ payments scandal, with broadcaster down almost another €1m.

The latest figures from Media Minister Catherine Martin show TV licence sales for the first week in August were 9,361 which is 5,669 lower than the same week last year. This amounts to a loss of €907,040 in revenue.

The comparable figure for the same period in 2022 was 15,030 licence fees paid.

It comes after RTE lost €2.7m in licence fee sales after weeks of controversy over payments to Ryan Tubridy and revelations about how the broadcaster spent millions on corporate entertainment.

The new director general, Kevin Bakhurst, has promised an overhaul of how the station is operated, including a public disclosure of any conflicts staff may have from other business interests.

The Public Accounts Committee and the Media Committee are awaiting more information from RTÉ but the station has said it will not provide that until September.

There is also no sign of the Grant Thornton audit of older payments to Ryan Tubridy.

A spokesperson for Ms Martin said: "The department understands that the board of RTÉ wish to ensure a thorough review process is carried out, which is then given appropriate consideration by the Audit and Risk Committee who commissioned the report before being submitted for the board itself."

The spokesperson said it was up to RTÉ to decide when the Grant Thornton report should be provided to the minister. The spokesperson would not say whether Ms Martin was still on holidays.