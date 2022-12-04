Tommy Tiernan reveals he wants his ashes scattered over Galway Bay when he dies
“I love the West and I’m living in Galway now well over 30 years”
Tommy Tiernan has revealed that when he dies he wants his ashes scattered over Galway Bay.
The Meath-raised comedian has made Galway his adopted home for the past 30 years since he first moved there in his early 20s.
Since then he has had two marriages and three children from each relationship.
“I love the West and I’m living in Galway now well over 30 years,” confirms Tommy (53).
“I want my ashes spread on Galway Bay. I have six children and one granddaughter, and they’re all born and bred Galwegians, and the city will claim them. I’m a blow-in.”
Tommy made his remarks in a new two-part series on the west of Ireland he’s presenting on RTÉ One, Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West.
failure
“When I finished school, I didn’t get in college anywhere, I went West,” he adds. “That was 1988. The great thing about the West for me it tolerates failure, it’s accepted. That just gave us freedom.”
In episode one, he travels to Skellig Michael before moving on to Sligo and then Connemara to meet poet Kevin Barry, members of The Saw Doctors and Druid theatre legend Garry Hynes.
Other artists he meets on his trips include Limerick hip hop star Blindboy Boatclub and Altan singer Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.
In the second episode viewers will see Tommy visiting the abandoned St Brigid’s psychiatric hospital in Ballinasloe Co. Galway.
“There was always a great threat in Connemara and in parts of north Galway that if you weren’t behaving yourself ... that you’d be sent east — and they didn’t mean to Dublin — it meant the psychiatric hospital in Ballinasloe.”
Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West airs on Wednesday, 9.35pm, RTÉ One.
Today's Headlines
scouted out | Court hears murdered crime boss Robbie Lawlor lured to safe house so gunman could ID him
virus tragedy | HSE confirms death of child (4) from Strep A infection
kin you believe it | Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale rocks Italian underworld with bid to become State witness
'anxiety' | Kerry Katona reveals she was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties
RIP | Over €45k raised by Offaly GAA club to help family of man who died in New Zealand
said and dunne | Eileen Dunne says she has ‘seen people being bullied’ in the RTÉ newsroom
Major probe | Newry murder victim Mark Lovell was a suspected heroin dealer known as ‘The Chicken’
'anger' | United Against Racism to hold rally to welcome refugees after East Wall protests
Stephen Bear upped cost of OnlyFans page after posting ‘revenge porn’ video while ex-Love Island star Georgia Harrison hid in room, court told
digging a hole | Cork man jailed after dog photo and selfies expose €52m drug smuggling plot