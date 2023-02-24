Tommy Fury under fire for admitting Molly-Mae has been left to deal with baby Bambi
"It is what it is, what can you do? I'll make up for it when I'm home’
Tommy Fury has taken some flak from fans after saying Molly-Mae “took it upon herself” to deal with everything to do with their newborn daughter.
The pro boxer told the BBC that Molly “took it upon herself to deal with everything herself.
"She hasn’t bothered me once about anything.
"She's been absolutely amazing. I think people need to stand up and give her a lot of credit for that."
Tommy is set to enter the ring with Jake Paul this Sunday in a hotly anticipated fight in which the Love Island winner could make over $4 million.
He admitted it has been hard leaving Molly and their daughter Bambi while he works towards the fight, telling the BBC that they are “the sort of sacrifices” that were necessary.
"It is what it is, what can you do? I'll make up for it when I'm home."
The boxer raised eyebrows with the comments, with some fans taking to social media to explain how “rattled” they are.
One said: “What’s ironic is Molly Mae’s career is so much bigger than Tommy’s, but she’s the one that’s expected to take on everything and ‘not bother him’.
"If she decided to take time out of being a mother to go on high level influencer trips, people would be in uproar.”
Others defended Tommy’s comments, with one tweeting: “Seeing think pieces left right and centre about Tommy and Molly Mae, but has anyone considered that they have agreed on this as a couple and that’s the only reason he’s doing it? Or do you just imagine he’s left his family and will come back when he fancies.”
Another added: “It’s preposterous how Tommy is getting backlash for saying molly is caring for their baby on her own.
"The reality is that most of my new mums are on their own as their partners had gone back to work. It’s a luxury that most can’t afford to have dad there constantly.”
Read more
Jake Paul has thrown many hits at Tommy since their battle to the ring began, with him recently taking a fresh dig at the Love Island star.
"He has kind of been forced into this by the fans, the media, his family and probably Molly,” he said on BT Sport.
"She is probably sitting there going, 'Yo I just had a baby I can't be the one to pay the bills the entire time'.
"He is going to be paid 20k a fight, minus taxes, he can only pay for so many diapers. It's a hard business.
"This is his biggest pay day and he is going to actually be able to support his family a little bit if he gets a good wealth manager and invests his money properly. Molly is probably like, ‘yeah bro I'm tired of being the bread-winner of this relationship’."
Today's Headlines
'NO SENSE' | Family of stab victim Kieran Monahan shocked after death classed as ‘misadventure’
top rank | Ross Browning mingled with Comorra clan and super-cartel bosses at Kinahan weddings
Big Line-up | Paul Mescal and Jamie Oliver among star studded line up for tonight’s Late Late Show
'rot in hell' | John McClean to serve extra four years for sex abuse of 22 more boys at Terenure College
'complex case' | Woman (41) accused of impeding arrest in murder of Lisa Thompson appears in court
VILE OFFENCE | Sicko who abducted and raped schoolgirl (12) has appeal thrown out
latest | Natalie McNally murder accused Stephen McCullagh remanded back in custody
'appalling' | Dead dog and rabbit found rotting amid animal filth at Dublin petting farm, court hears
'sacrifices' | Tommy Fury under fire for admitting Molly-Mae has been left to deal with baby Bambi
latest | Teen stabbed in neck in Swords remains in critical condition