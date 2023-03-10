Tommy Fury ‘not bothered’ by criticism for leaving Molly-Mae Hague alone with new baby

Tommy, who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, addressed the issue when he appeared live on the panel of Loose Women on Thursday

Tommy Fury said he’s “not bothered about anyone's opinion” after he was criticised for leaving new mum Molly-Mae Hague home alone just weeks after the birth of their first child together.

The boxer had left his girlfriend, who he met on Love Island in 2019, and their newborn daughter to prepare for his fight with Jake Paul which he narrowly won.

After finally facing the YouTuber-turned-MMA fighter in their grudge match in Saudi Arabia on February 26, the 23-year-old has been spending quality time with his influencer partner and their little girl, Bambi.

But in the run up to his long-standing feud with Jake (26) which came to a conclusion at Diriyah Arena when Tommy earned a split decision on the judges' cards he had come under fire for leaving his family home alone.

Tommy, who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, addressed the issue when he appeared live on the panel of Loose Women on Thursday.

"I'm not bothered about anyone's opinion, to be honest,” he said.

Tommy with Molly-Mae and Bambi

“As long as my family and my missus and my children think I'm doing alright, that's all that matters to me.

"And people can say what they want, but I'm away for her, to make sure she has a better future."

However, Tommy admitted: "It was very tough there was a lot going on in this build-up to this.

"Obviously, Bambi, my little girl, was born six weeks ago. So I was kind of having a lot of FaceTime calls. But I was constantly switching trying to be a fighting, aggressive man getting ready for war and then trying to be the daddy, trying to split myself into a million pieces. And you just can't do it, so there was a lot of phone calls, a lot of conversations but we got through it."

An emotional Tommy dedicated his win to his girlfriend and Bambi, who was born on January 23. During his appearance on Good Morning Britain days after his victory, the new dad heaped praise on Molly-Mae, saying he “owes everything” to her and their baby girl.

"At the end of the day this victory is for them, it was for those two,” he said.

“I've been in training camp and Molly's been being an amazing mother," he told Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid. "She's the best woman any man could ever ask for. She's done everything. All the hard miles at the start because I was in the training camp and I owe everything to her and Bambi. So like I said, this victory, this win is for them."

The couple announced the arrival of their first child on January 30 as they shared their first picture with their little girl.

However, they didn't confirm until later that they had named her Bambi, when she made her entrance into the world a week earlier on January 23.

The new parents also came in for some criticism when they revealed their baby girl's Disney-inspired name last month.

But Tommy also joked that he had “no choice” but to call his baby daughter Bambi as he finally shared the “amazing” story behind her name.

"It’s a really amazing story to be honest, because obviously in the villa, we were talking about it," he told the Loose Women panel.

"Then when we left, we were talking about it even more, having babies," Tommy continued. "There was only one name for our little girl, and it was Bambi because when Molly was young, she only ever wanted to call her little daughter one thing, and that was Bambi. So I’m not gonna be that guy to say no. And I love the name anyway."