TikTok prankster 'Mizzy' branded a ‘complete moron’ by Piers Morgan

TikTok prankster 'Mizzy' has been branded a “complete moron” by Piers Morgan after the teenage social media star bragged about not being afraid of the “weak” laws in the UK.

In a heated TV debate, 'Mizzy' whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro (18) said he was able to get away with pranks such as stealing a woman's dog, ripping up library books and jumping into strangers' cars as he has no fear of the law.

Even though he was issued with a criminal behaviour order last week, he told Morgan during a heated TV debate that “UK laws are weak, simple as” when explaining how he gets off so lightly with his extreme pranks.

Among his antics, he is said to have put a family “at risk” by walking into their home pretending he was trying to find a study group, in a video called, “Walking into random houses, let's go”.

Mizzy doesn't care about laws

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV the prankster was asked: “What has been motivating you to terrorise the people around where you live?”

He replied: “I wouldn’t really call it terrorising, I’ll just call it more having fun.”

As O'Garro continued to interrupt, Morgan listed the numerous extreme pranks he carried out during a feisty interview.

“You go up and take a dog from an elderly woman, you leapfrog over the top of an orthodox Jewish man standing at the side of the road minding his business. You go up to women in the street and say do you want to die?”

“A lot of the stuff that you do could have consequences far more serious but you don’t care do you, as long as you get a laugh?'

O'Garro replied: “Of course I care… I have remorse”, before adding he is his “own person” and “I am legally an adult now so I can do what I want”.

Morgan ended the interview by saying: “You're just a complete moron.”

The 18-year-old was fined £200 and will have to pay an £80 surcharge with £85 in prosecution costs after he appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O'Garro, from Hackney, was also issued with a criminal behaviour order, which means he can never upload a video again without the permission of all those appearing in it.

But in a new video posted just minutes after leaving court he declared: “Hello world, I’m back and I’m taking over this, yeah... The feds thought they can have me, but where am I? We outside every time.”

At 7pm he then posted another TikTok, saying: “Hello world. You guys have all fallen to my plan. Right now I’m on the way to Piers Morgan. He’s gonna try and catch me out but I’ve got plans for him. I’ve got something for him, yeah.”

O'Garro appeared in court wearing a black hoodie and a face mask. He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, and to admit to one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court that O'Garro was issued with a community protection notice on May 11 last year, and that two of its conditions were that he not trespass on to private property.

Ms Hayre said that he then breached that notice by entering a home on May 15 this year.

“He went to the home address of the victim,” she said.

“The woman was cleaning the patio when he entered her home. Mr O'Garro walked into the property and walked down the stairs. He was stopped by the homeowner. Mr O'Garro went to the living room and sat on the sofa.

“He was asked to leave multiple times by both the victim and her husband. He ignored their request and carried on walking in their home address. The following day it turned out that he had filmed the whole incident.

"It had been circulated on social media. The victim was unaware that Mr O'Garro was recording the incident. He captured the faces of her husband and children. She strongly feels he put her family at risk.”

Lee Sergent, defending, said: “The first thing to say on Mr O'Garro's behalf is that he is sorry. He never intended to cause any distress or upset by his actions. It is fair to say that he believed what he was doing was a harmless prank.

Mr Sergent added: “The problem with social media is that content is celebrated not based on its quality or social value but on the quantity of likes and followers.

“He was egged on to a certain degree to do ever more content to gain more likes and followers.”

District Judge Charlotte Crangle said: “I have seen the footage and I can see exactly why the people who lived in that house were so upset and distressed on that day.

“I am reassured by the fact that you have expressed remorse, and have gone back and apologised to them. I hope that time in custody has given you time to reflect on your behaviour.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit added: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.

“Some people have referred to these as 'prank' videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.”

Discussing the prank where he walked into a random woman's house, O'Garro said: “You see this situation that blew up on the internet walking into random houses, the next day I apologised to the woman because I felt bad.

“That was more of a spur of the moment thing, I got spurred on and my ego got a hold of me. I realised that at that moment and that’s why I went to apologise the next day.”

O'Garro then later claimed: “Hate brings money. Hate brings likes, brings views - it doesn’t matter.”

Social media commentator Adam Brooks said on Twitter: “Mizzy has been fined £365. That will teach him. What a pathetic country this is sometimes. The justice system is ridiculous.”

He then added: “Mizzy is on Piers Morgan’s programme tonight, meaning that he’s already better off than the £365 he’s been fined by the courts today.

“The kid is going to coin it in for terrorising innocent people. Messed up world. Break the law and terrorise people...become famous and get paid gigs on TV. What a great message to send to the youngsters of today.”

Earlier this week the Met Police said in a statement: "The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners.”