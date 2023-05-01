The Tourist: Jamie Dornan’s love interest lands in Ireland to film new series

Jamie Dornan’s love interest filming here for new series of black comedy

Jamie Dornan may not yet be seen on set in Ireland filming season two of The Tourist but his mysterious character’s probable love interest has descended on the Emerald Isle.

Our exclusive pictures show Australian actress Danielle MacDonald shooting scenes for the new series in Bray, Co. Wicklow with renowned Irish thespian Olwen Fouere.

Viewers of the first season of the gripping black comedy series of The Tourist saw Jamie’s Irish character and policewoman Helen Chambers (Danielle) become more and more smitten with each other and sharing a kiss.

Jamie Dornan

The growing romance followed Helen’s marriage deteriorating due to her abusive husband.

Helen was based in a small town in the outback and was tasked with tracking down Jamie’s character, who had amnesia after losing his memory in a car accident.

Fans learned in flashbacks that the mystery Irishman had run-ins with criminality and had a violent past.

But as Helen and the Irishman fell for each other they became like peas in a pod.

Now it seems Helen has followed her Irish beau back to his home country, for reasons that are still unclear.

Jamie (40) is due to join the set in the coming days.

Also due to make an appearance in season two of The Tourist is actor Francis Magee.

Danielle McDonald on set in Bray with Olwen Fouere

He was spotted shooting scenes for the new series in the St Theresa’s Gardens flat complex in south inner city Dublin on Friday, with several Garda officers keeping watch.

Magee is best known to RTÉ viewers as menacing Bren Kinsella, who was involved in worrying scenes last Sunday in which he seemed to be grooming his granddaughter for his own sexual pleasure.

Although born in Dublin, Magee was raised in the Isle of Man. He speaks with an English accent has starred in the likes of Game of Thrones and EastEnders.

Danielle on set in Dublin

Danielle (31) was born and raised in Sydney, but now lives in Los Angeles with a bunch of flatmates and pets.

She previously starred in American Horror Story: Roanoke as well as Patti Cake$.

Jaime turns 41 tomorrow and has three kids with his wife Amelia Warner, who was previously married for a short time to Dubliner Colin Farrell.

Former model Jamie, who hails from Holywood, Co. Down, is perhaps best known for shedding his clothes as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, and also for playing a serial killer in The Fall TV series.

He recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for playing Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s biopic Belfast.