The best films and TV shows on the box this St Stephen’s day
Christmas Day may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the festivities are over just yet
If you’re missing the sales this year, we’ve got a brilliant list of all the best films and TV shows on the box today.
There’s something for everyone with Hotel for Dogs, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music as well as Racing at Leopardstown, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and The Greatest Snowman 2022.
FILMS
00.05 When Harry Met Sally (1989)
00.40 What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993) - BBC Two
00.50 Speed (1994) - RTÉ Two
00.50 Circle of Friends (1995) - Virgin Media One
01.25 In The Heat of The Night (1967) - RTÉ One
01.30 East is East (1999) - Channel 4
06.15 Aladdin (2019) - BBC Two
07.35 Hotel for Dogs (2009) - Channel 4
07.40 Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965) - RTÉ One
09.15 Great Expectations (1946) - BBC Two
10.00 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) - TG4
10.25 Big Hero 6 - BBC One
10.45 Deck the Halls (2006) - Virgin Media Two
11.00 The Secret of Moonacre (2008) - RTÉ Two
12.00 A Christmas Carol (1984) - TG4
12.25 Frozen - BBC One
13.00 Trolls: World Tour (2020) - RTÉ One
13.50 Hotel Transylvania Bearla - TG4
14.20 The Sound of Music (1965) - RTÉ One
14.25 Mary Poppins - BBC One
15.00 Goldfinger - RTÉ Two
15.30 Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son
15.35 The Lost Valentine - Virgin Media Three
16.40 Ghostbusters - BBC One
16.45 Into the West (1992) - TG4
17.30 The Magnificent Seven (1960)
17.50 Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) - RTÉ Two
17.55 Peter Rabbit (2018) - Channel 4
18.35 The Christmas Choir (2008) - Virgin Media Three
21.00 Wild Rose - RTÉ Two
21.20 1917 (2019) - RTÉ One
22.00 The Notebook (2004) - Virgin Media One
22.50 Sing Street (2016) - TG4
23.00 The Racer - RTÉ Two
23.05 Second Act (2018) - Virgin Media Two
23.30 Stan & Ollie (2018) - RTÉ One
TV SHOWS
08.25 Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights - Virgin Media One
08.55 Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights 2 - Virgin Media One
09.25 Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh at Christmas - UTV
09.30 Chrismas Brunch
10.00 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media Two
11.20 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours - UTV
12.30 Racing at Kempton - Virgin Media One & UTV
13.00 Racing at Leopardstown - RTÉ Two
15.00 Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas
15.25 Five Star Christmas: Inside Corinthia - Channel 4
16.25 The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown - Channel 4
18.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - UTV
19.30 The Greatest Snowman 2022 - Channel 4
20.30 Christmas University Challenge - BBC Two
21.00 Death in Paradise: Christmas Special - BBC One
21.00 The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 - Channel 4
22.15 Goodfellas (1990) - BBC Two
