Terry Prone reveals how she was warned as a teenage girl to avoid RTE perv

‘I was quite taken aback. The only time I had to get in the lift on my own [with him], he never went near me’

The well-known columnist Terry Prone has revealed how she was warned as a teenage girl to “never to get in a lift alone with a certain man” while working in RTÉ.

Ms Prone explained on The Pat Kenny Show how she was told to avoid being around this man in particular as “his hands would be up your skirt immediately.”

“I was quite taken aback,” she recalled. “The only time I had to get in the lift on my own [with him], he never went near me.

“And classically, people had that fear. I began to think maybe I'm not attractive enough to be assaulted. It was a different time and different worries.”

Ms Prone began working in RTÉ in the early 1960s when she was just 13-years-of-age.

She was relating her experience of working as a teen in relation to Phillip Schofield’s recent interview addressing his affair with a young This Morning runner.

“He has given more legs to a story that was beginning to move to page six or seven of the tabloids and put it right back on page one,” Ms Prone said.

She also took issue with Schofield’s claim that his affair with a man 30 years younger than him has received more criticism than if an older man had an affair with a younger female colleague.

“[He said] if it had been a young woman, there would have been no rumors and there wouldn't have been a scandal,” she said. “That's not actually true.”

She said today, any workplace relationships with a large age gap would be criticised.

After resigning from ITV last week, the 61-year-old Schofield was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with the man.

Mr Schofield shared his thoughts in an interview with BBC said: "I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart... I have lost everything.

"What am I going to do with my days?" he said. "I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

In an interview with The Sun, Mr Schofield said he felt "utterly broken and ashamed" but insisted he "did not" groom the man and told the paper he would "die sorry".

Mr Schofield also opened up about suicidal thoughts since the scandal and linked his situation to that of Caroline Flack.

He also shared that his first romantic encounter was when the man was 20-years-old.

Mr Schofield also said that co-star Holly Willoughby did not know about the affair and that he does not believe there is a toxic work environment on the set of This Morning.