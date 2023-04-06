Teen left blind in one eye after horror attack among guests on Friday’s Late Late Show

Alannah Idris Quinn will join Bertie Ahern, Brian Kennedy, Badly Drawn Boy and Bryan Cooper on the famous couch

Attack victim Alanna Quinn Idris will appear on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show to tell her horrific story about the night her life changed for ever.

Left blind in one eye after Darragh Lyons attacked her and a pal in Ballyfermot in December 2021, Quinn gave an emotional victim impact statement in court last month ahead of the thug being jailed for four and a half years.

Quinn was initially supposed to appear on March 24 but was pulled from the lineup at the last minute. Now she will finally get a chance to tell Ryan about how her life was completely ruined that night.

Also on the show, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will join a panel of guests to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ahern will join Nicholas Trimble and Aoife Moore on the Good Friday Agreement panel

Ahern will share his memories of the historic day while he will be joined by David Trimble’s son, Nicholas, who was a child when the agreement was signed, and will speak about the risk his father took and what his legacy means today.

Derry-born journalist Aoife Moore will discuss what the agreement meant and all three will look ahead to the challenges that are in store for the future.

Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland next week, US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin will be live in studio to chat to Ryan about her Irish roots, how a chance meeting with Mr Biden on a flight lead her to being offered the Ambassador role, and the excitement that surrounds the US President’s visit.

Belfast-native Brian Kennedy will sing Life, Love and Happiness, a song he wrote about the peace process with two cross-community choirs, Cairde Community Choir and Belfast Youth Choir. There will also be music from English singer/songwriter Badly Drawn Boy who will sing Something to Talk About.

Top jockey Bryan Cooper will also appear having retired last month at the age of 30. With 532 race wins, nine of those at Cheltenham including a Gold Cup, Bryan will explain how a fear of falling (that developed gradually over his career) left him unable to continue in the sport he has loved all his life.

And finally, the producers have decided to swap last week’s Stetsons for county jerseys as they celebrate the start of the GAA championship this weekend.

Tune into the Late Late Show tomorrow evening on RTE One at 9.35pm