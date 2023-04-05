Teen (18) taking part in Dylan McGrath TV series says ‘Travellers are not all the same’

“Some people might have a bad experience with Travellers but everyone should not be tarred with the same brush.”

A young Traveller taking part in celebrity chef Dylan McGrath’s new TV series insists that while there may be some bad elements in her community, not all should not be tarred with the same brush.

Lisa Marie Joyce (18) says she has suffered from discrimination purely because she’s a Traveller, but she stresses she does not put up with it.

“Travellers are not all the same,” says Lisa Marie, who hails from Finglas, north Dublin. “Some people might have a bad experience with Travellers but everyone should not be tarred with the same brush.

Top chef Dylan McGrath

“There is discrimination and people who will judge you because of who you are. There’s the same happens with people just because of the colour of their skin, or because of their background or where you’re from.

“A lot of people would know I’m a Traveller, but there is a bunch in every economic group and race that are going to have their opinions, but at the end of the day that’s their opinion. It doesn’t mean I have to respect it.

“I’ve suffered from it a few times, but the way I see it is I’m not going to be there to hide away from it, you know what, I’m going to leave.”

​ Lisa Marie has a sister and three brothers, as well as mum Sally, who’ve all given her huge support for taking part in the show. But her life has also been scarred by traumatic incidents.

“I had quite a few tragedies,” she reflects. “My dad John committed suicide when I was 12 or 13, and shortly after my nephew Bernard John got knocked down and killed as well. He was just going on two and that happened in Bray (in July 2018).

“There are a lot of tragedies in the Travelling Community, religion keeps us strong, if something goes bad it’s all you really have, it’s a huge part of our lives.”

Lisa Marie is a member of a women’s Traveller group, which is part of Finglas Traveller Development Group run by Angela O’Neill. Angela was approached by TV producer Edel O’Brien about trying to find a Traveller woman to take part in Dylan’s new series.

“They went to Angela and said ‘do you know a Traveller girl that would be into it’ and Angela rang me.

“She said ‘there was a programme going on and I know you’d stick with it, because if I ask someone else they’re not going to do it, they’ll say ‘yeah’, then they won’t show up and they’ll start messing’.

“So, I said ‘no problem’. I did the interview and I met Edel, she was so nice and so was her colleague Trish as well.

“Then a few days later they asked ‘do you mind if you film a bit for Dylan’ and asked in the video ‘what makes you think that you’re capable of doing this’. So, they sent it to Dylan and a few days later I got notice he wanted me on the show.”

Lisa Marie Joyce

Viewers have seen her team up other marginalised and disadvantaged people such as Fiadhnait (24), who has Down’s Syndrome; Rosine (37), a refugee from Cameroon, Luke (22), who has Aspergers and an intellectual disability, and prisoner Stephen (51) to join Dylan to learn culinary skills and also try out placements.

Lisa Marie admits she was always good in the kitchen

“I always had an interest in cooking and liked doing it,” she says. “I wouldn’t like doing simple things, I’d like cooking something that would put me to a level that ‘I’m going to try that and see if I can do that’. Simple things wouldn’t be for me.

“In the first episode he told me to do something traditional Irish, and there’s nothing more Irish than coddle. My family used to make it and I learned to make it from a young age.”

She loved her time with Dylan.

“It was a brilliant experience. Fair play to him to go out of his way to give us that opportunity, fair play to him, but he did. He did explain to us how he grew up in Belfast and it was a bit of a struggle for him, that he didn’t start from the top.”