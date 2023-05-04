TD Paul Murphy says RTÉ should ‘think twice’ about showing King Charles’ coronation

“The British monarchy is not some benign tourist attraction. It is built on racism, on slavery, on empire”

A People Before Profit TD has said that RTÉ's planned broadcast of King Charles’ coronation this weekend is “quite inappropriate”

Paul Murphy told Newstalk Breakfast that the state broadcaster should rethink their coverage of the event, which he believes is simply an “attempt to launder the reputation of the monarchy”.

RTÉ will televise the event from 10am on Saturday and while Murphy explained that he wasn’t trying to police public service broadcasting, he believes the coronation has no place on Irish television screens.

“The British monarchy is not some benign tourist attraction. It is built on racism, on slavery, on empire,” he explained.

“People are going to be asked on Saturday, through their TV screens, to swear allegiance to Charles, a man who nobody has cast a single vote for, a man who was titular head of the parachute regiment responsible for Bloody Sunday, a man who received suitcases full of cash from the Qatari prime minister.

“The idea that RTÉ - a public service broadcaster in a republic, which was colonised by the British empire - should be showing this as some major item, as opposed to featuring it for a couple of minutes in a news piece, seems to me to be quite inappropriate.”

He said that RTÉ bosses are downplaying the monarchy’s role in colonialism by covering Charles’ coronation.

“I am suggesting, as a member of the public, that RTÉ should think twice about participating in what is a very expensive attempt to launder the reputation of the monarchy,” he said.

“They're going to spend something like £250m, they're going to give an additional £400m to do a full renovation of the palaces for Charles and Camilla.

“This isn’t some kind of neutral thing. Even the idea that the history of racism for the monarchy is something in the distant past... Camilla’s crown is being refurbished with £60m of Star of Africa diamonds. They were taken from South Africa in 1907.

“There’s going to be 6,000 British troops (and) 60 fighter jets. It’s going to be a display of obscene militarism and imperialism.

“Let’s see if people want to watch it. Even in Britain 70pc of the public say they don't care very much, or they don't care at all, about the coronation.

“In Ireland, I suspect the numbers who care are going to be substantially less.”

Murphy added that the royal coronation is much more than just a cultural event.

“It's not like the Eurovision or the World Cup. This is the head of the British state that people are being asked to pledge their allegiance to.

“In Britain, this is manufactured consent from the top-down to try and rehabilitate the monarchy, which is increasingly despised by a minority of the population in Britain - and seen as irrelevant by possibly a majority.

“It’s an echo of that we’re getting in Ireland. As a country that’s supposed to be a republic, we shouldn’t do it.”

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony, which will see Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, crowned.

It will be Britain’s first coronation ceremony since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in June 1953 at the age of 27.