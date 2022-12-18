Surrane Jones reveals what her perfect Christmas looks like

British star Suranne Jones playBritish star Suranne Jones plays a modern-day Ebeneezer Scrooge in Sky’s festive comedy special, Christmas Carole. And the former Corrie actor tells Kevin Palmer how she loved every moment as the redeemable queen of mean

The one-time Coronation Streetstar is back on our screens for Sky Max festive treat Christmas Carole, with Suranne leading a glittering cast in an enchanting story.

Playing a modern-day Ebeneezer Scrooge, she stars as wealthy entrepreneur Carole Mackay, a monumentally mean businesswoman who has made a fortune selling all things festive.

And it may be that, the star of BBC smash-hit show Dr Foster, will be watching her latest television creation multiple times at her different Christmas locations as she reveals how she is well-travelled over the festive season.

“We usually have three Christmases,” begins Suranne, who turns in a commanding performance as the demanding Carole.

“One in the north with my family in and around Manchester, then we’ll go to Kent to see my husband’s family and then we’ll do our own thing so that my boy can open his presents and he can play with them. Because at six, that’s what you want to do.

“You don’t want to be dragged around everywhere. We all just live so far apart, sadly.

“But we always do a Christmas dinner at each place — so we get three Christmases, and more importantly, three Christmas dinners!” laughs the 44-year-old.

“I do love a present but honestly the best thing is just playing with my son on Christmas Day, and taking our dachshunds for a Christmas walk and that kind of stuff.

“There’s just something really special about it. My memory of my Christmases past are like that too.

“I don’t remember the presents so much, more the time spent with my parents and the things we did. It’s those small moments of connection that are truly priceless.

“I think when you have a little one in your house, it gives you a reason to experience it all again through the eyes of a child. You have to get on board because that won’t last forever.”

A yuletide story of our times, with apologies to Charles Dickens’ festive classic boasting a similar name, Christmas Caroleis an original tale loaded with laughs and fun.

The eponymous Carole is an unashamedly outspoken entrepreneur who leads a company providing online Christmas party decorations — importing cheap tat she sells at a huge mark-up — earning her the nickname ‘Christmas Carole’.

Mega-rich, she has styled herself in expensive power suits, and sports a very in vogue bob haircut. She lives in a swanky London penthouse apartment, and just loves to flaunt her wealth.

But success hasn’t made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse and this narrative lays the foundations for a wonderful adventure.

Airing on Christmas Eve,the entertaining show offers up a delightful tribute to British comedy giants Morecambe and Wise, who even appear as the ghosts of Christmas past.

And while Carole is a festive Scrooge, the woman playing her is the opposite as it’s clear that Suranne is a massive fan of all things Christmas.

“We do matching pyjamas, which my husband used to hate but I think he loves it more than me now,” she smiles.

“I love pyjamas. It’s one of my favourite things. I have pyjamas for every single occasion. I have posh pyjamas, Christmas pyjamas, comfy pyjamas, pyjamas for the summer.

“So if you want to please me, pyjamas are the way to go. My husband’s always telling me I don’t need another pair but you can never have enough pyjamas, so they’re a definite thumbs up for me.

“What’s the worst present I have got at Christmas? I don’t want to upset anyone, but there have been quite a few,” Suranne continues.

“They go straight in the re-gift or charity pile. When people give me booze, I’m always slightly disappointed as I don’t really drink — except for a small Baileys now and then.

“Christmas is such a special time of the year. Our Christmas tree has baubles from all over the world, wherever we go, we try and see if there’s a Christmas decoration that we can pick up.

“Our tree has got a New York taxi, it’s got these beautiful baubles that I picked up in Africa, Mickey, Minnie and Donald and it’s got Mexican chillies. So it’s pretty eclectic!

“Obviously we leave out brandy for Santa, plus milk and carrots for Rudolph. We are still in that phase where it’s very much for our son but, to be honest, I think we did this before he came along.”