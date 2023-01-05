Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant joins Late Late Show line-up with Greg O’Shea and Julian Benson
Crime World host Nicola Tallant, Love Island winner Greg O’Shea, celebrity judge Julian Benson and the leaders of Operation Transformation will appear on the Late Late Show tomorrow night.
In the first show of 2023, the Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant will bring the audience up to speed on the life of the Kinahan cartel.
The award-winning podcast host and crime journalist will reveal how the Dublin gang rose to ‘super cartel’ status and how authorities are slowly starting to close in.
Crime World with Nicola Tallant celebrated over 9.2 million listens in 2022, dominating the Irish True Crime podcast charts.
The podcast recently kept listeners up-to-date on the Regency Murder Trial, state witness Jonathan Dowdall and the fate of one of Ireland’s most notorious gangsters, Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
The trial is set to resume next week.
Also joining host Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this week is Love Island winner and Olympian Greg O’Shea.
He will chat about his rise to fame since the reality show in 2019, his rugby retirement and the strain life in the spotlight has put on his mental health.
Former Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson is also set to appear on this week’s show.
The star will reveal the process of buying a house for cystic fibrosis patients and their families to stay in while they are receiving treatment in hospital.
Julian himself was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age.
The new series of Dancing with the Stars and Operation Transformation kick off this week, with the this year’s leaders joining Ryan to discuss their plans.
A performance by some of Ireland’s best female singers and musicians will round out the show tomorrow night – the night of Nollaig Na mBan.
They will perform Sinéad O’Connor’s hit Mandinka on the show this Friday at 9.35pm.
