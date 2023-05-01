Singer Freya Ridings was ‘punched in stomach' and ‘kicked down stairs’ by bullies

“Because I was so different, I got bullied and it was physical as well. I got kicked down the stairs once by a boy, and punched in the stomach once by a boy, whom I really liked, and I was heartbroken.”

Singer Freya Ridings bounces into the hotel foyer and whips off her headphones as she arrives fresh from an early morning solo saunter around the backstreets of Dublin’s Grafton Street.

She’s got the biggest, friendliest smile as she instantly apologises for keeping me waiting.

One of the pop industry’s hottest new stars, Freya doesn’t have an entourage trailing behind her, there are no hair and make-up artists hovering in the background and nobody is fussing over her.

During our chat, the flame-haired young British woman with an Irish connection — Galway on her mother’s side — is refreshingly open and honest, particularly about her tough childhood during which she was cruelly bullied and ostracised by her peers.

And at the end of the interview she takes a selfie of the two of us.

This is the songwriter behind heart-wrenching ballads such as Lost Without You, which took off like a rocket after it was featured in an emotional Love Islandscene between Laura Anderson and Jack Fowler in 2018.

“I do feel a weird affinity to that show because it did change my life,” she says of the reality series. “I had written that song five years before and I’d played it at open mic nights all around London, with me and my dad lugging my keyboards around and up and down stairs.

“I wrote it completely on my own, so it was authentic, but I was told by everyone that ballads were not cool and I should write happy songs.

"I thought it was the song that was going to get me noticed, but no one was saluting. So, then I thought, well, maybe this isn’t it. And then Love Island gave it that moment.”

Lost Without You then became an instant hit and made her a star. “You go from playing a show to 100 to 200 people, then suddenly it’s like 5,000!” she says.

However, Freya admits she still suffered with self-doubt. “I worried that maybe I was going to be a one-hit wonder, but then I thought, well, at least it’s better than a no-hit wonder.

“Then when Castles happened I was like, ‘Oh my God — maybe I can do this as a job forever.’ The first one felt like it was pure luck, and then the second time I was like, ‘No, I tried and it worked!’”

Music and song-writing has always been the 29 year-old’s go-to for refuge and comfort from the time she was a child.

“That’s just where I go every time there is something wrong,” Freya says.

“It’s where I went to in school when I was having a bad time. Being taller and a redhead, I really stood out at school. I was also a bit more mature because my parents had always treated me as an equal when we’d chat.

“Because I was so different, I got bullied and it was physical as well. I got kicked down the stairs once by a boy, and punched in the stomach once by a boy, whom I really liked, and I was heartbroken.

“I hadn’t found songs at that stage, but I started piano lessons at seven and that helped me to have something to do to hide at lunchtime. Kids can be horrible and that’s why now I love chatting to people, because people in general are nicer to me now than when I was a child.

“In secondary school all the kids were really posh and I was the poor relation. I’d sit down for lunch and everyone would leave, so I’d take my lunch and go to the piano room. That’s where I’d spend every single lunchtime, and also after school while waiting for the bus. That became my identity.”

Last November, Freya married fellow musician Ewan J Phillips, her on-off boyfriend since their teenage years — and the man who has inspired many of her heartbreak songs.

“He was the first boy I ever brought home, when I was 19,” Freya reveals. “But then for a while after that we kind of grew apart, and then got back together a few times actually.

“I think the last time we broke up was kind of me being, ‘I’m not a normal kind of girlfriend and this life isn’t normal.’ He’s a really, really talented musician, but there was a little bit of turbulence at that time in my life [as her career took off] and I thought I had to shut everybody out to do it.

“It was nearly 1,000 miles an hour because 2018 and 2019 were such big years for me. I was playing Glastonbury and it was building and building. I was in Australia doing the final dates of a world tour when they sent us home because of Covid.

“Up to then, I had kind of put my blinkers on and I was really isolated and lonely. I kind of overdid that level of dedication to my career and it sort of took the oxygen out of my life.

“Lockdown was a really scary time for many people, but, ironically, it allowed me to connect with people in a way that I hadn’t had time to do in such a long time. And, also, I was scared to do it. I just wanted to kind of give this everything, but it’s not everything.

“The reason why I care about music is because it’s singing about people I care about, it’s not for the music. I love saying stuff to people in my songs that I can’t say to them in real life, and that’s why I’ve used my new album, Blood Orange, to say the things that scare me the most. Basically, if it wasn’t terrifying to say then I wasn’t going to put it on the album.

“Ironically, I wrote lots of songs about my then ex-boyfriend, who is now my husband, and he actually helped me produce a couple of them when we got back together!”

Looking back, Freya feels their marriage was always meant to be, it’s just that they needed time to gain some experience of life.

“Well, I’ve always loved him since I was 19, but I think at the time he wasn’t ready, for a multitude of reasons, because he was only 22. We were best friends for years and we were with other people, but we were each other’s soul mates, I genuinely think,” she reflects.

“But we had a lot of growing up to do. You go through your 20s where you are a bit of a douchebag — both of us at different times. No one has a clue what they are doing. I think at 25 and 26, my brain just went, ‘Yeah, I always knew,’ but I think you have to go on that journey.

“I’m really glad we weren’t just together from the day we met because I don’t think we would have grown individually like we did. I want to make sure that we live our life to the fullest and do everything we need to do before having our family. I think unfulfilled creativity is the most toxic thing.”

Freya enjoys a huge fanbase in Ireland where she has played many times, including at the Electric Picnic festival.

“I have Irish roots on my mother’s side. I’m the only redhead in my family and whenever I come to Ireland, I always feel like it’s a second home,” she says.

“My great-grandmother was from Galway and she lived with my parents for a bit. Her accent was incredibly thick and they used to have to translate for her. She was always dressed in black and wore a black shawl.

“I get so many messages to come to Ireland and I love playing here because I just never hear fans sing so loud anywhere else.”