Senator Ronan Mullen claims Fair City right wing storyline is "patronising"

Independent Senator, Rónán Mullen, has lashed out at the script writers of RTÉ’s Dublin drama, Fair City, after the inclusion of a new character described as a “conspiracy theorist.”

New Carrigstown resident Fergal wants immigration reduced, doubts climate change exists and believes the drift towards a cashless society is a plot to control people.

“A particularly unsubtle attempt by RTÉ to ‘educate’ the people they believe cannot be reached by argument. How they do patronize the great unwashed,” Senator Mullen wrote on social media.

Writer John McGuirk also referenced the new storyline whilst speaking on Newstalk’s ‘Hard Shoulder.’

Mr McGuirk believes RTÉ created Fergal in order to make right wing views seem “abnormal or unusual.”

Fair City actor, Cillian O’Sullivan, disagrees. He believes the show is trying to reflect the current state of Irish society.

“Soap opera, by its very nature, is reflective of society. Agree with those opinions or not, people like that exist,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan explained the reasons why he thinks the character has been introduced.

“The people that think that it’s wrong to showcase them in something like Fair City are people who are maybe living in an echo-chamber and they don’t want to be faced with the fact that people and these opinions do exist.

“Talking about them and featuring them on the show, it’s not platforming them, it’s not showcasing them, it’s just reflecting society - which is what soap opera is designed to do.

“I don’t think it’s going to get Margaret in Tullamore to go, ‘You know what? I might have a look at who were the Rothschilds? Oh, they control everything do they?

“It’s not going to have a huge impact. We’re not going to see a huge right-wing political party pop up, take power because Fair City had a character who said, ‘Climate change isn’t real.’” Mr O’Sullivan added.

The reaction on social media to the arrival of Fergal in Carrigstown has been mixed, to say the least.

“Irish cringe propaganda going strong, does anyone really watch this anymore?” said one user.

“OK I lost it when he said "And the things they're sayin' about trans people!" said another.

“Perhaps just a reflection of the values of those working on the show? Same way years ago on Glenroe and Bracken etc. there would have been storylines that reflected how scandalised we as a society were about things such as one parent families. Just the world moving on,” was another.