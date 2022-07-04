Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub

Mary Fitzgerald previously gushed about how Dublin is “one of her favourite cities”.

Mary Fitzgerald with her husband Romain Bonnet at the Trinity Bar and Venue in Dublin. Photo: Instagram

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet spent some time enjoying pints and trad sessions in Dublin over the weekend.

The realtor previously dubbed the capital as “one of her favourite cities” in the world and said that she’s back in town for something “really exciting”.

Mary and her French husband both shared some snaps from their travels on social media, including a glimpse into their full Irish breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge.

They then went for a stroll around the city and revealed that they went for some drinks and live music in The Trinity Bar and Venue on Dame Street.

They hailed the “good vibes and energy” inside before sipping on some Guinness and praising the performer, Jake Richardson.

Posting to his Instagram story, Romain said: "We wouldn't be in Ireland if we didn't have a Guinness."

He then told his followers that Jake “dedicated the song to Mary” and said: “Couldn’t make her more happy, she loves Irish songs.”

Mary then shared her love for the pub, saying: “Guys, if you come to Dublin, you’ve got to go to the Trinity Bar. Like, it’s f***ing amazing! It’s epic!”

Speaking about what inspired the couple’s trip to Dublin, the TV personality said: “We have a surprise. We’re doing something really exciting so that’s why I’m all dolled up. I can't wait for you guys to see it. I'm super excited.”

This isn’t Mary and Romain’s first trip to Dublin though, as the couple visited the city back in December for a pre-Christmas vacation.

She opened up about their trip during an appearance on 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan.

“I love it. Oh my God. It's one of my favourite cities,” she gushed.

“It was my first time there and I definitely want to come back very, very soon.”

She told of how she and Romain visited the famous Guinness Storehouse and brought some Irish treats back to the States for her fellow Selling Sunset stars.

“Are the Crunchies... those are from you guys right? So we brought those back.

“I thought that was from Dublin, we brought those back and then we brought back a lot of Irish whiskey... a bunch of people sent it to us and so we got to try lots of different types of Irish whiskey.”